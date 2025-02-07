As a nation, we have lost a great man: ODM on Mbotela

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has joined the nation in mourning veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela who has died, aged 85 years.

Mbotela passed away Friday morning after a short illness.

The Raila Odinga-led party mourned Mbotela as a ‘laudable journalist’ who has left an inelible mark in the media industry.

“As a nation, we have lost a great man, a laudable journalist and a leader in his own right. He has left an indelible mark on the history of our nation. We shall miss him,” the party stated on the X platform.

The party which has since joined ranks with the government lauded his educative shows which transformed the lives of many.

“Mbotela’s rich legacy in the media industry spans for years. His articulation of issues and educative programs like Jee Huu Ni Uungwana and Swahili programs on KBC radio ya Taifa will forever be etched in the memory of Kenyans,” the statement read.

As tributes pour, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula described the veteran broadcaster as a guiding force for a society that needed constant reminders of dignity and decency.

In his tribute, Wetangula recalled Mbotela’s mastery of the Swahili language and his eloquence.

He pointed out that his ability to capture the essence of Kenya’s culture made him a giant in the industry.

“Growing up, Mbotela’s show, Je, Huu Ni Ungwana? was more than just a radio program it was a moment of reflection, a lesson in morality,” he stated.

“I never imagined a day when Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s voice would fade into silence. For decades, his deep, commanding tone filled our airwaves, shaping conversations, instilling values, and chronicling Kenya’s journey through history,” he said.

“Today, as I reflect on his passing, I feel the weight of this loss not just for the media fraternity but for the entire nation.”