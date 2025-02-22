Connect with us

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges govt to fulfill financial obligations to faith-bases hospitals

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria has urged government to pay debts owed to faith-based hospitals to enable them augment provision of health services to Kenyans.

Speaking during the reopening of the newly renovated outpatient department at Mathari hospital, the Archbishop pointed out that the government owes the hospital Sh250 million.

“It’s high time we restructured payments to faith-based institutions, we should shorten not just payments but also time taken to approve so that treatments are taken care of speedily,” Muheria stated.

Muheria comments come a day after private hospitals said that they will not provide Social Health Authority (SHA) services and will require Kenyans to pay cash.

He emphasized that continued delays in disbursement of funds could severely hinder efforts in improving the health sector, ultimately affecting the quality of care.

