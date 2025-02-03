Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Amollo proposes fresh radical surgery to slay graft in courts

Otiende stated that the previous efforts, including the 2003 radical surgery of the judiciary and the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board, have failed to “slay the dragon” of corruption.

Published

KISUMU, Keny, Feb 3 — Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has proposed a third round of cleaning the Judiciary in the wake of corruption allegations.

Otiende stated that the previous efforts, including the 2003 radical surgery of the judiciary and the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board, have failed to “slay the dragon” of corruption.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I think we now need a third round,” said Otiende.

He emphasized that the third attempt should go deeper, beyond what is contained in the Constitution, to address the problem once and for all.

“The provisions of the Constitution, as they currently exist, have not resolved the issue. The problem persists, and therefore, we need to design something new,” he added.

Ringera ‘radical surgery’

The 2003 Aaron Ringera-led ‘radical surgery’ implicated twenty-three out of forty-five Court of Appeal and High Court judges, as well as eighty-two out of 254 magistrates, in corruption.

Subsequently, the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board was established to vet the suitability of all judges and magistrates who were in office prior to the promulgation of the new Constitution.

Otiende argued that these processes had little impact, and with corruption allegations still rampant in the judiciary, there is a need for another comprehensive effort.

Speaking on Sunday in Kisumu during the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) West Kenya Branch prayer day, the lawmaker also criticized his colleagues in the legal profession for enabling corruption within the judiciary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There will be no corruption in the judiciary unless it is facilitated by a practitioner,” he said.

Otiende urged lawyers to take responsibility and clean up their own profession before pointing fingers at the judiciary.

He described some lawyers as ‘merchants of law,’ who, instead of arguing cases in court, negotiate for favorable outcomes through bribery.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo called on lawyers to maintain integrity and avoid engaging in corrupt practices to influence judgments in their favor.

Odhiambo emphasized that lawyers must speak truth to power, as they are the last line of defense between impunity and the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“Let us work together for the betterment of this country because one day you may aspire to become judges and magistrates in this nation,” she said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC launches probe into graft allegation at the Judiciary

The anti-graft body’s Chairperson David Oginde said they are investigating bribery allegations leveled against some judges and will ensure those involved face justice.

January 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary cautions against police excesses amid spiraling abductions

The Judiciary urged security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law and safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.

December 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

December 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, magistrates respond to sustained attacks on the Judiciary

KMJA argued that these assaults and criticisms are self-serving and rooted in undisclosed yet clearly discernible selfish interests that threaten the very fabric of...

December 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

December 11, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome yields to demands for talks on corrupt judges, invites key stakeholders

Koome announced that the meeting will include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service...

December 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows decisive war on corruption, urges independent institutions to step up efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21-President William Ruto has pledged a vigorous and uncompromising fight against corruption, urging independent institutions responsible for combating graft to intensify...

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University VC turns up at EACC amid Sh2.2bn fraud probe

The anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear for questioning as it seeks answers regarding his alleged involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

November 20, 2024