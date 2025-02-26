Alliance for Science hosts key forum in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Alliance for Science is hosting the Future of Science Communication Forum, a two-day conference taking place in Nairobi, to celebrate key milestones in advancing science communication over a decade-long period.

The event set to conclude on Wednesday takes stock of advocacy efforts worldwide.

Aliance for Science, a global communications and training initiative dedicated to advocating for agricultural innovations and evidence-based policies, is banking on the forum to expand its mandate to address pressing global challenges such as food systems transformation, climate action, and improved health communication.

Over the past decade, the Alliance for Science has been at the forefront of promoting understanding and acceptance of agricultural biotechnologies.

Building on this expertise, the organization is now broadening its scope to tackle misinformation and foster informed decision-making across critical areas of science and technology.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Mathew Prempeh, former Energy Minister of Ghana, emphasized on the crucial role of education in sustainability.

“Environmental sustainability starts with education. Prioritizing mainstream science from an early age equips future generations to champion sustainable development,” he said on Tuesday.

Dr. Sheila Obim, the Executive Director at Alliance for Science and a leading voice at the forum, highlighted the urgency of combating misinformation.

“We live in an era where misinformation and disinformation are among the most significant threats to science and progress,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The sheer volume of misleading content can drown out common sense and push people back into outdated, inefficient ways of thinking. To combat this, we must build a strong network of allies dedicated to fighting misinformation.”

100,000 science communication champions

Prof. Karim Maredia, the director of international programmes at Michigan State University outlined the forum’s ambitious goal.

“Our aim is to build a cadre of over 100,000 science communication champions worldwide to serve as ambassadors for science, technology, and innovation, helping to eliminate misinformation.”

Amb. Phillip Thigo, Special Envoy Technology for Kenya emphasised in the need for xollective efforts to tackle misinformation.

“Technology is a cultural abstract. It doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and many AI tools are not neutral. Misinformation cannot be eliminated using one tool alone,” he said.

The forum will emphasize the role of science and technology in improving food security, health security, nutrition security, energy security, and building climate-resilient food systems.