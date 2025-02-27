Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

All corruption cases to be concluded within 6 months: AG Oduor

Published 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has announced that all corruption cases in the country will be concluded within six months after commencement as part of the government’s renewed war on graft. 

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Integrity Plan (KIP) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday, Oduor revealed that the government has developed the Anti-Corruption Law Amendment Bill 2025, which aims to fast-track corruption cases and minimize delays in the judicial process. 

“We have developed the Anti-Corruption Law, Amendment Bill 2025, which seeks to, among other things, have corruption and economic crimes concluded within six months after commencement and lessen the time taken to appeal at the High Court and the Court of Appeal,” she stated.

“If the amendment goes through, then all corruption cases will have to be concluded within this timeframe.

Oduor emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in the fight against corruption, calling for stronger institutional accountability and the adoption of modern investigative tools. 

“We have done much in the fight against corruption, but in 2025, we still face economic challenges tied to graft. If the proposed amendments go through, all anti-corruption cases will have to be concluded within this timeframe,” she stated.

She emphasized that prolonged corruption trials have emboldened impunity and stalled economic progress, making it necessary to establish stricter timelines and enhance accountability. 

“To enhance accountability, I call upon all institutions to align their activities with the Integrity Plan. The success of this initiative depends on education, commitment, and strong monitoring mechanisms,” she said.

She highlighted the role of technology in combating corruption, noting that while corruption may seem simple, modern investigative tools can make a significant difference in exposing and prosecuting cases. 

“New technologies in investigations are making progress. However, we need more modernized tools and enhanced oversight to ensure effective enforcement,” she added.

She pointed to the Kenya and San Francisco Forum, a collaborative initiative involving multiple institutions, which has been meeting biannually to track the implementation of the Integrity Plan. 

“The committee has been meeting regularly, in May and October, to oversee the execution of the Kenya Integrity Plan. We are committed to ensuring that resources are well-managed and that anti-corruption initiatives deliver tangible results,” she assured. 

Oduor reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening anti-corruption measures and urged all stakeholders, including the judiciary, investigative agencies, and civil society, to support the implementation of the plan.

