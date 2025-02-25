Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Human rights activists, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) staged a protest in Nairobi on February 24, 2025 calling for Kizza Besigye’s release and condemning President Yoweri Museveni's government as authoritarian and oppressive. /LINET WAITE.

Africa

Museveni’s Fear of 2026 Rivalry Behind Besigye’s Arrest, Activists Claim

Besigye was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024 and subsequently charged in Uganda with offenses related to security and unlawful possession of firearms. Uganda accuses him of possessing arms in Kenya, Greece, and Switzerland.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – An alliance of human rights organizations led by Amnesty International has linked the arrest and detention of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye to Uganda’s 2026 presidential election, alleging political persecution.

Speaking on Monday during demonstrations in Nairobi, lawyer Andrew Karamangi, who represents Besigye, condemned his abduction, detention under inhumane conditions, and trial in a military court, describing it as part of a systematic crackdown on opposition figures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and others facing similar charges under Uganda’s laws. These individuals are manifestly innocent and are suffering under a judiciary that has been weaponized,” said Karamangi.

Human rights activists, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) staged a protest in Nairobi, calling for Besigye’s release and condemning President Yoweri Museveni’s government as authoritarian and oppressive.

The demonstrators delivered a petition to the National Assembly, urging the Kenyan government to take responsibility for Besigye’s alleged abduction and rendition. They later marched to the Ugandan Embassy, where they reiterated their demand for his release.

Legal Action at the Regional Court

Karamangi emphasized that Uganda, as a member of the East African Community (EAC), is obligated under the bloc’s treaty to uphold human rights. He stated that Uganda’s actions violate fundamental rights guaranteed by regional agreements.

“We have already filed a petition at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, raising concerns about Besigye’s abduction in Kenya and subsequent rendition to Uganda. This is not just a Ugandan issue; it is a transnational crime that involves multiple governments,” he added.

Besigye was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024 and subsequently charged in Uganda with offenses related to security and unlawful possession of firearms. Uganda accuses him of possessing arms in Kenya, Greece, and Switzerland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protest commenced at Aga Khan Walk, where demonstrators carried banners and chanted slogans condemning Museveni’s rule and calling for Besigye’s immediate release. Ugandan authorities justified his arrest as a preventive measure against threats to national security. However, his legal team and human rights activists have dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

Health Concerns and Political Repression

Besigye, a longtime opposition leader, has been on a hunger strike since his detention. His legal team has raised concerns about his deteriorating health and the conditions under which prison authorities are holding him.

Karamangi accused Museveni’s government of systematically targeting opposition figures to consolidate power ahead of the 2026 elections.

“Museveni’s objective is to live and die in power. His government has resorted to abductions, bribery, constitutional manipulations, and repression to suppress dissent,” he stated.

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, said, “We believe the accusations against him are baseless. This is just another tactic by Museveni to suppress opposition voices.”

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah highlighted Besigye’s past contributions to Kenya’s medical sector, stating, “Kizza Besigye is a doctor who previously worked at Aga Khan Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital. We cannot stand by and allow this injustice to continue.”

The activists called on legislators to take a stand against human rights violations in Uganda. They also urged the international community to take action by cutting trade ties and halting arms deals with Uganda.

“The world must stop cooperating with General Museveni. Governments should cease supplying weapons that are being used to abduct and suppress Ugandans. We need global advocacy, just as we are demonstrating here in Kenya,” Karamangi asserted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protesters then marched to the Ugandan Embassy on Riverside Drive, where they staged another demonstration. However, police officers blocked them from entering the embassy premises.

Besigye remains detained at Luzira Prison in Uganda, facing treason charges for allegedly organizing fundraising meetings in Switzerland, Greece, and Kenya. Along with his aide, Obeid Lutaale, and lawyer, Eeron Kizza, he remains in custody, with reports indicating his health is deteriorating due to the hunger strike.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Rights Groups to March in Nairobi, Demand Release of Uganda’s Kizza Besigye

Besigye was charged in a military court with illegal possession of a firearm, threatening national security, as well as treason, which carries the death...

6 days ago

Africa

Museveni calls Besigye’s hunger strike ‘unprincipled blackmail’

Museveni asserted that the opposition leader has access to government medical facilities in prison and has also been attended to by his personal doctors...

7 days ago

Africa

Detained Ugandan opposition figure treated in clinic overnight

The 68-year-old was rushed to a private medical facility in a prison ambulance as his his health was deteriorating, his lawyer Erias Lukwago wrote...

February 17, 2025

Capital Health

Kenya scales up screening for arrivals from Uganda in Ebola response

Screening measures have been enhanced at high-risk entry points such as Busia, Malaba, Suam, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with designated arrival zones...

February 12, 2025

Africa

Detained Ugandan politician starts hunger strike

Besigye, 68, was charged in a military court with possession of pistols and attempting to purchase weapons abroad - accusations which he denies.

February 12, 2025

Africa

Seychelles, Cape Verde, Rwanda least corrupt countries in Africa: TI report

The report by Transparency International ranks Seychelles 18th globally out of 180 countries, making it the nation with the largest improvement worldwide, gaining 20...

February 11, 2025

Africa

Uganda begins Ebola vaccine trial after new outbreak

The first patient, a 32-year-old male nurse, died last week.

February 4, 2025

EAC

Ruto, Mnangagwa to co-chair Joint Summit on DRC in Dar es Salaam

The much-anticipated Joint Summit comes amid heightened tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa over M23's advancements in eastern DRC, with Tshisekedi accusing Kagame of supporting...

February 3, 2025