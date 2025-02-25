Museveni’s Fear of 2026 Rivalry Behind Besigye’s Arrest, Activists Claim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – An alliance of human rights organizations led by Amnesty International has linked the arrest and detention of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye to Uganda’s 2026 presidential election, alleging political persecution.

Speaking on Monday during demonstrations in Nairobi, lawyer Andrew Karamangi, who represents Besigye, condemned his abduction, detention under inhumane conditions, and trial in a military court, describing it as part of a systematic crackdown on opposition figures.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and others facing similar charges under Uganda’s laws. These individuals are manifestly innocent and are suffering under a judiciary that has been weaponized,” said Karamangi.

Human rights activists, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) staged a protest in Nairobi, calling for Besigye’s release and condemning President Yoweri Museveni’s government as authoritarian and oppressive.

The demonstrators delivered a petition to the National Assembly, urging the Kenyan government to take responsibility for Besigye’s alleged abduction and rendition. They later marched to the Ugandan Embassy, where they reiterated their demand for his release.

Legal Action at the Regional Court

Karamangi emphasized that Uganda, as a member of the East African Community (EAC), is obligated under the bloc’s treaty to uphold human rights. He stated that Uganda’s actions violate fundamental rights guaranteed by regional agreements.

“We have already filed a petition at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, raising concerns about Besigye’s abduction in Kenya and subsequent rendition to Uganda. This is not just a Ugandan issue; it is a transnational crime that involves multiple governments,” he added.

Besigye was abducted in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024 and subsequently charged in Uganda with offenses related to security and unlawful possession of firearms. Uganda accuses him of possessing arms in Kenya, Greece, and Switzerland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protest commenced at Aga Khan Walk, where demonstrators carried banners and chanted slogans condemning Museveni’s rule and calling for Besigye’s immediate release. Ugandan authorities justified his arrest as a preventive measure against threats to national security. However, his legal team and human rights activists have dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

Health Concerns and Political Repression

Besigye, a longtime opposition leader, has been on a hunger strike since his detention. His legal team has raised concerns about his deteriorating health and the conditions under which prison authorities are holding him.

Karamangi accused Museveni’s government of systematically targeting opposition figures to consolidate power ahead of the 2026 elections.

“Museveni’s objective is to live and die in power. His government has resorted to abductions, bribery, constitutional manipulations, and repression to suppress dissent,” he stated.

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, said, “We believe the accusations against him are baseless. This is just another tactic by Museveni to suppress opposition voices.”

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah highlighted Besigye’s past contributions to Kenya’s medical sector, stating, “Kizza Besigye is a doctor who previously worked at Aga Khan Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital. We cannot stand by and allow this injustice to continue.”

The activists called on legislators to take a stand against human rights violations in Uganda. They also urged the international community to take action by cutting trade ties and halting arms deals with Uganda.

“The world must stop cooperating with General Museveni. Governments should cease supplying weapons that are being used to abduct and suppress Ugandans. We need global advocacy, just as we are demonstrating here in Kenya,” Karamangi asserted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protesters then marched to the Ugandan Embassy on Riverside Drive, where they staged another demonstration. However, police officers blocked them from entering the embassy premises.

Besigye remains detained at Luzira Prison in Uganda, facing treason charges for allegedly organizing fundraising meetings in Switzerland, Greece, and Kenya. Along with his aide, Obeid Lutaale, and lawyer, Eeron Kizza, he remains in custody, with reports indicating his health is deteriorating due to the hunger strike.