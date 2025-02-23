Aga Khan University in Kenya Celebrates Class of 2024 in Historic Convocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Aga Khan University (AKU) in Kenya has celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in a historic convocation, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey.

The ceremony, attended by Princess Zahra Aga Khan, paid tribute to the late founder and first Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan IV, while welcoming his successor, His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V.

A total of 164 graduates were conferred degrees in nursing, midwifery, education, digital journalism, media leadership, and medicine. For the first time, fellows from the Medical College, East Africa’s Fellowship Programme participated in the convocation, with 16 specialists receiving certificates in cardiology, medical oncology, neonatology, nuclear medicine, and paediatric neurology.

“Our founding Chancellor once said that the cornerstone of his vision was opportunity—the opportunity to build a better life for oneself and one’s family,” said AKU President Sulaiman Shahabuddin. “In Kenya and neighbouring countries, His Highness created opportunities for millions through the Aga Khan Development Network. At AKU, he empowered our graduates with knowledge, skills, and the capacity to lead change.”

Princess Zahra Aga Khan, in an emotional address, reflected on the legacy of the university’s founder.

“This year’s convocation is especially meaningful as we honour our founder’s visionary leadership, unwavering support, and great love for this university and its people,” she said. “Around the world, our alumni embody his aspiration for AKU graduates to be leaders and change agents, transforming their professions, tackling societal challenges, and uplifting humanity.”

The event also marked a historic milestone as AKU awarded its 5,000th degree or diploma in East Africa.

“Today, we are not just earning degrees,” said Valedictorian Elosy Naitore. “We are building a stronger, more inclusive healthcare system. Whether treating patients, conducting research, or shaping policies, we are part of something greater than ourselves.”

Several faculty members and students were recognised for their outstanding achievements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top graduates from the School of Nursing and Midwifery, East Africa, were Cebile Dlamini, Jedidah Ng’ang’a, and Elosy Naitore. In the Graduate School of Media and Communications, Grace Kerongo and Mugisha Tumwine were honoured for their excellence.

The Medical College recognised Dr Chemutai Mercy for Sustained Excellence in Clinical Service, Dr Maryanne Mwangi for Sustained Excellence in Academics, Dr Brian Mongare for Sustained Excellence in Research, and Dr Ivy Wakahora for Best Performance.

Faculty members were also acknowledged for their contributions. Assistant Professors Catherine Gathu and Timona Obura received awards for mentorship and clinical teaching, respectively. Dr Hassanali Ali was honoured with the Collaborative Award for Teaching, while Senior Instructor Samuel Otido received the Excellence in Teaching Award. Professor Asad Raja was named Distinguished University Professor, becoming one of only five individuals to earn this distinction.

From the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Senior Instructor Serah Wachira, Instructor Beth Waweru, and Instructor Evah Maina earned Fellowships of the Higher Education Academy. Wachira also received the Outstanding Teacher Award, while Waweru was honoured with the Public Service Award.

At the Graduate School of Media and Communications, Assistant Professor Caroline Kiarie and Mr Henry Kibira were recognised for excellence in teaching. Mr Hesbon Owilla received an award for research, while Associate Professor George Nyabuga and Professor Nancy Booker were honoured for public service.

The convocation celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2024 while reinforcing AKU’s commitment to academic excellence and leadership in East Africa.