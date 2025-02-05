Aga Khan, Spiritual Leader and Philanthropist, Dies at 88

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, has died at the age of 88.

He passed away peacefully in Lisbon last night, surrounded by his family, the Aga Khan Development Network announced.

Beyond his spiritual role, he was a philanthropist and a major figure in global development.

His contributions spanned healthcare, education, and economic development across Africa and beyond.

A British citizen, Aga Khan IV was the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, which has an estimated 15 million followers worldwide.

He inherited the title from his grandfather in 1957 at just 20 years old and was revered by his followers as the bringer of life.

The Aga Khan Foundation has stated that an announcement regarding his successor will be made later.

