Aga Khan IV’s son Prince Rahim named spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Prince Rahim, son of the late Aga Khan IV, has been named as his successor, inheriting the role of spiritual leader and Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims worldwide.

As per tradition, he now assumes leadership of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims following the passing of his father on Tuesday, February 4, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prince Rahim, 53, and designated as Aga Khan V, is the eldest son of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan and his first wife, Princess Salimah.

“Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, as designated by his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition,” read a communique from the Diwan of the Ismaili Imamat.

“He has also given sustained attention to the work of AKDN and the Ismaili community institutions in addressing the needs of those living in the greatest poverty and supporting the improvement of their livelihoods through education, training, and enterprises.”

Prince Rahim studied comparative literature at Brown University in the US and has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, the spiritual leader’s main philanthropic organization.

Philanthropist

Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by his family.

Beyond his spiritual role, he was a philanthropist and a significant figure in global development.

In Kenya and across Africa, he founded institutions such as the Aga Khan Hospital, Aga Khan University, Nation Media Group, and Serena Hotels, among other development initiatives known for employing thousands.

His contributions spanned healthcare, education, and economic development across Africa and beyond.

A British citizen, Aga Khan IV was the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, which has an estimated 15 million followers worldwide.

He inherited the title from his grandfather in 1957 at just 20 years old. His followers revered him as a guiding spiritual figure.