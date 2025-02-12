African countries urged to increase investment in girls’ education

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — African countries have been urged to ensure gender equality in education amid widespread calls for increased investment in girls’ education across the continent.

The call was made by experts and policymakers attending a high-level dialogue on gender equality in education, held on Tuesday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, under the theme “Investing in Girls’ Education Systems as a Form of Reparation, Justice, and Sustainable Development for African Communities.”

The high-level dialogue, held on the sidelines of this year’s 38th AU summit, assessed the status of girls’ education in Africa. The gathering underscored the necessity of investing in girls’ education as a form of justice and a tool for development, in line with the AU’s 2025 theme of the year: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

Addressing the meeting, Mohamed Belhocine, AU commissioner for education, science, technology, and innovation, said there is a pressing need to discuss policy reforms aimed at promoting girls’ education across Africa. He said that enhancing financial investment in educational systems, developing safe school environments and infrastructure, and ensuring the availability of gender-responsive data and evidence are crucial for improving access to quality education for African girls. “This year, in line with the AU theme of the year, greater emphasis is placed on education as the cornerstone of an equitable healing and repairing process for long-standing inequalities. It requires us to better understand our past and future socio-cultural and economic environment,” Belhocine said.

A joint report by the AU and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization on the status of girls’ and women’s education in Africa was launched during the meeting, offering a comprehensive analysis of progress toward achieving inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

According to the AU, the gathering serves as a crucial platform for policymakers, experts, and activists to exchange ideas, share successful practices, and develop actionable strategies to address these challenges. This year’s AU summit is set to take place from Wednesday to Sunday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. As part of the annual gathering, the AU Executive Council, comprising foreign ministers from AU member states, will meet on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the assembly of African heads of state and government on Saturday and Sunday.