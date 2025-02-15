Abiy urges African states to protect data sovereignty amid AI race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on African nations to safeguard their data sovereignty and prevent digital exploitation as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape global economies.

Speaking during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Abiy emphasized the continent’s need to actively participate in the digital revolution while ensuring equitable benefits for its people.

The Prime Minister stressed that while AI offers unprecedented opportunities to transform economies, it also presents risks of digital exploitation.

He urged African nations to protect their data sovereignty by developing homegrown AI solutions that reflect African values and contexts.

“As our data sets grow, so must our capacity to harness them for local and global good. When used responsibly, AI can be a powerful tool in conflict prevention, transparent governance, and inclusive development,” he noted.

With Africa’s rapidly growing youth population, abundant natural resources, and emerging technological innovations, the Prime Minister stated that the continent has all the ingredients for sustainable growth.

However, he warned that as technology advances, Africa must take a proactive role in shaping future technologies rather than merely being a consumer.

“Africa’s rich and diverse data sets are essential for training robust and inclusive AI models,” Abiy stated. “This highlights the importance of African representation in shaping future technologies.”

Regional collaboration in AI

Abiy called for stronger regional collaboration in AI and digital innovation, arguing that Africa must actively compete in the global technology race.

He emphasized that empowering grassroots movements, youth networks, and digital literacy programs would be key to inspiring a new generation of African tech leaders.

“Africa must not just be a beneficiary of global technological advancements but a key contributor shaping the future of humanity,” he asserted.

Beyond digital transformation, Abiy also reiterated Africa’s call for reparations for historical injustices, stressing that the demand is not about charity but about justice and dignity.

“It is a call to restore the dignity of millions and heal the deepest scars of poverty, inequality, and discrimination. The demand for reparations is a call to end the systematic exploitation of our wealth, resources, and opportunities,” he declared.

He advocated for concrete actions, stating that reparations should be part of a transformative process that acknowledges past harms and takes bold steps to right historical wrongs across the continent.

The Ethiopian leader emphasized the importance of African solidarity in overcoming geopolitical tensions and colonial-era divisions.

He called for strengthening regional cooperation, investing in conflict resolution and diplomacy, and fostering inclusive governance that embraces Africa’s ethnic and linguistic diversity.

He particularly pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a strategic initiative that can help boost intra-African trade, reduce external dependency, and achieve self-reliance.

“Our cultural and economic diversity is our strength. By fostering unity and embracing a shared destiny, we can pool our resources and talents to unlock Africa’s full potential,” Abiy said.