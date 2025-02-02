Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Three man gang linked with murders and burglaries arrested in Gem

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the trio were apprehended after weeks of intense pursuit following a string of violent robberies and murders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Three robbery with violence suspects who have terrorized residents of Gem have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the trio were apprehended after weeks of intense pursuit following a string of violent robberies and murders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The suspects were linked to a brutal attack on January 3, 2025, at a timber yard and hardware store near Ulumbi Junction along the Kisumu-Busia highway,” the DCI said in a eport stated.

During the incident, they killed a 40-year watchman before making away with assorted hardware goods.

Their reign of terror continued on January 20, 2025, at Nyang’oma Market, where they vandalized a transformer, plunging the market into darkness.

Under the cover of the outage, they broke into a phone accessories shop, stealing a Dell laptop, three smartphones, and other valuables.

On January 29, 2025, the gang struck again at Yala Market, fatally injuring two security guards.

They proceeded to loot a shop, escaping with assorted airtime scratch cards, smartphones, and merchandise.

The suspects are now in police custody and undergoing processing as they await their court appearance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Congregant Collapses and Dies During Worship Service at Right of Hope Revelation Church

Thuku collapsed approximately 30 meters from the church's restroom while returning to the service after relieving himself.

6 days ago

County News

DCI identifies persons of interest in murder of Molo activist

The agency stated that the individuals identified could provide crucial insights into the killing of the activist, an outspoken critic of the local leadership.

January 25, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Police deployment strengthens security in Haiti, aiding reopening Schools and Police Academy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Haitian National Police has expressed gratitude to their Kenyan counterparts, who they say have contributed to improving the...

January 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to set aside orders for IG, DCI to appear over abductions

In his ruling, Justice chacha Mwita stated that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January...

January 23, 2025

Top stories

DCI Cracks Down on Nairobi Gold Scam Ring, Arrests 14 in $1.35M Fraud

The operation was conducted at House No. 53 on Chalbi Drive, Lavington, which investigators identified as the hub for the syndicate’s activities.

January 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Arrests Suspect Behind Fraud Scheme Involving Stolen IDs and Fake Phones

The suspect, identified as Charles Kuria Kamau, was apprehended following a days-long pursuit after a theft was reported from a locked motor vehicle on...

January 10, 2025

Kenya

Francis Gaitho to surrender to DCI over cybercrime charges

In response to DCI, in a tweet on Thursday, Gaitho stressed his innocence, asserting that he is “not a criminal,” “not a murderer,” and...

January 2, 2025

Kenya

DCI hunts for cybercrime suspect Francis Gaitho

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday declared online activist Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho a wanted individual over a...

January 2, 2025