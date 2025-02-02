64 bodies retrieved in Gaza as Civil Defense warns of dire humanitarian crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GAZA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Gaza’s Civil Defense said on Saturday that it had recovered 64 bodies from the Gaza Strip while warning the dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

In a press statement, the Civil Defense announced that 37 bodies were retrieved from northern Gaza. According to the statement, Israeli forces had used bulldozers to relocate bodies from various burial sites around Kamal Adwan Hospital, gathering them in open areas. Civil Defense teams later reburied them in Beit Lahia Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the Gaza health authorities reported that 27 bodies arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total death toll from the Israeli offensive to 47,487, with 111,588 injured since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the health authorities.

Many victims remained trapped under rubble and in the streets, where emergency and Civil Defense teams were unable to reach them, said the authorities. In a separate statement, the Civil Defense warned that Gaza residents are facing an extremely dire humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands left homeless without shelter or necessities for survival.

The statement noted that the region is expected to face multiple storms, posing a severe threat to hundreds of thousands of people living in tents and structurally unsafe buildings.

In addition, large amounts of unexploded ordnance and other remnants of Israeli military operations remain scattered in the streets and beneath the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings, endangering civilians.

The Civil Defense urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action to save lives before it is too late.