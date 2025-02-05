Connect with us

Mandera South Police Commander Julius Njeru confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were en route from Wargadud to Elwak when the attack occurred/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

5 chiefs kidnapped by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera

Authorities reported that the administrators were traveling to Elwak when they were ambushed and abducted by the militants between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Five chiefs were kidnapped on Monday by suspected members of the Al-Qaeda-linked, Somalia-based jihadist group Al-Shabaab in Elwak, Mandera County.

Mandera South Police Commander Julius Njeru confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were en route from Wargadud to Elwak when the attack occurred.

The kidnapping comes just days before President William Ruto is scheduled to visit the northern region.

This latest attack follows a deadly incident two months ago, when suspected Al-Shabaab militants ambushed a security officer in Lafey, Mandera County.

The officer, who was attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), was killed in the December 9 attack, which took place at around 10:30 a.m.

The assailants also seized a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Authorities later discovered the officer’s body abandoned near the attack site.

Another individual, who was inside the police vehicle during the assault, was found in nearby bushes with serious injuries.

Counties in Kenya’s Northeastern and Coastal regions continue to bear the brunt of Al-Shabaab attacks due to their proximity to the Kenya-Somalia border.

A report released in June 2023 by the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies (CHRIPS) documented 72 attacks in five counties across these regions last year.

Mandera recorded the highest number of incidents, with 25 attacks resulting in 72 deaths, followed by Garissa, where 23 attacks claimed 71 lives.

