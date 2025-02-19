Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

46 more Kenyans rescued from Myanmar scam compounds a week after 24 others released

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the latest group was freed through a coordinated effort by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army and the Border Guard Force.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Forty-six Kenyans have been rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar, a week after 24 others were released following months of diplomatic negotiations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the latest group was freed through a coordinated effort by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The 46 Kenyans will remain in Myanmar territory pending their handing over to the Thai government,” the statement read.

The victims were among hundreds of foreigners who had been trafficked into Myanmar late last year and forced to engage in various online crimes, including scams, fraud, identity theft, phishing, romance scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

Their rescue follows sustained efforts by the Kenya Embassy in Thailand, in collaboration with local authorities and international partners.

MFA said that the embassy had earlier facilitated the release of 24 Kenyans on February 12, 2025, as part of a larger group of 261 foreign nationals from 18 countries.

Authorities noted that many of the scam centres were in areas controlled by rebel factions fighting the Myanmar government, complicating rescue efforts.

Additionally, the ministry revealed that four Kenyans had managed to escape to Thailand on February 8, where they were rescued by Thai civilians and later handed over to security officials.

The group is currently being processed by immigration authorities before being repatriated to Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenyan government has once again warned citizens against falling victim to human traffickers who lure job seekers with promises of employment in Thailand, only for them to be smuggled into Myanmar.

“The Ministry calls upon Kenyans interested in jobs advertised in Thailand to get in touch with the Ministry or the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok to authenticate any such offers before traveling abroad,” the statement urged.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Its not a joke, I will construct the road between Isiolo and Mandera – President Ruto

15 minutes ago

Africa

Sudan Junta vows unspecified action over Kenya’s ‘endorsement’ of RSF

The junta warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police, Human Rights Groups Demand Withdrawal of Controversial Demonstration Bill

Critics have branded the bill as retrogressive and unconstitutional, arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mortician, assistant charged after body of 7-month-old baby dissappears

Michael Nderitu and his assistant, Mary Muthoni appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate’s court two weeks after the body mysteriously disappeared.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki to Oversee Government Project Inspections to Prevent Stalled Launches

Kindiki defended the government's commitment to the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road project, dismissing criticism from some quarters.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Pledges to Fast-Track Development, Revive Stalled Projects in Meru

Meru is the eighth county to hold such consultations, following similar meetings in Embu, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Samburu, and Kiambu.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Power Struggles between Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Stall Reconstitution of NA committees

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA to have expanded regulatory powers under proposed bill

A bill sponsored by Limuru MP John Kiragu, currently under review by the National Assembly Transport Committee chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki, seeks...

21 hours ago