4 Suspects Remanded in Police Custody Over Rape and Murder of Orphan Girl

Feb 5 – A local magistrate’s court on Monday remanded four suspects, including two women, in police custody for four days in connection with the rape and murder of a 21-year-old orphan girl.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the victim’s brother-in-law and his neighbour had sexually assaulted her for several months. When the girl became pregnant, the four suspects allegedly conspired to poison her and bury the body to cover up their crime.

As the investigation expanded, another individual, who had previously parked his vehicle at the residence of the girl’s brother-in-law, was also detained by the police.

The four suspects were presented in the court of Magistrate Hasnat Aslam Gondal, where they were remanded in police custody for four days. The police intend to recover the batons used in torturing the victim and the poisonous pills administered to her. DNA samples were also taken from the suspects to identify the perpetrators and gather evidence for prosecution. Additionally, the suspects’ mobile phones were confiscated as part of the investigation.

The arrest of the suspects followed the exhumation of the victim’s body, which revealed she was eight months pregnant when she was poisoned and murdered. Her body was buried in an attempt to conceal the crime in the Jatli police station area.

A police spokesman confirmed that solid evidence of rape and poisoning emerged from the initial investigation, post-mortem findings, and forensic analysis. The victim had been living with her sister’s in-laws after the death of her parents.

According to police, she was subjected to severe torture and sexual assault by her brother-in-law and his neighbor. After the girl became eight months pregnant, the suspects attempted to force an abortion. When these efforts failed, they escalated to physical abuse, culminating in her poisoning and murder.