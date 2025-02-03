3 in 5 Kenyans have abused drugs at least once in their lifetime: NACADA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has revealed that more than half of the country’s population, 57 per cent, has abused drugs or other substances at some point in their lifetime.

NACADA Board Chair Stephen Mairori, speaking during the second edition of the National Prevention Week on Thursday, emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to combat substance abuse in the country.

“The country’s prevalence rate in the abuse of alcohol and drugs is quite high. However, there is evident abstinence amongst the larger population, and this needs to be acknowledged and reinforced,” he stated.

He noted that, according to 2022 statistics, only 43 per cent of Kenyans reported having never used alcohol or any other drugs, noting that this achievement should be celebrated while encouraging further efforts to increase the figure.

Mairori underscored NACADA’s commitment to protecting school-going children from exposure to drugs and alcohol, emphasizing the need to enforce the 300-meter rule, which prohibits the sale of alcohol near learning institutions.

“We want to make sure that the 300-meter rule is enforced across the country so that there should be no bar near our schools,” he said.

“I want to call on our county governments because this function has been devolved. Kindly work with the national government on this matter so that we ensure our children can go to school and learn without being sold these drugs or alcohol.”

Working with counties

Mairori called for cooperation among county governments, emphasizing that addressing drug abuse should take precedence over revenue generation.

“I was talking to the Secretary Nairobi County, and we agreed that this function needs to be removed from the trade department. When you put it in trade, you are looking at revenue. But this is about saving lives,” he said.

The Board Chairperson noted that the authority was also working to equip counselors in schools with the necessary training to help students struggling with substance use.

“We are working to make sure that in every school, we at least have one person that is very well-versed and has been trained by NACADA,” Mairori explained.

“We are now in about 17 counties, but by mid-this year, we would like to be in all the 47 counties so that we can work with the governors and county commissioners to address drug-related challenges unique to each region.”

Mairori highlighted the constitutional mandate given to county governments to oversee drug prevention initiatives and called for accountability in how resources are allocated.

“The 2010 Constitution gave a lot of the mandate in drug prevention to the county governments and even the funding,” he said.

“So I want to challenge the county governments today, governors particularly, to ensure that these resources are used effectively to fight this crisis.”

Community-led interventions

He also stressed the role of religious institutions in drug prevention, calling on churches, mosques, and temples to take an active role in addressing substance abuse within communities.

“Families are the foundation of society, and most families congregate in religious places. These spaces can be used effectively to address the challenges of alcohol and drug abuse,” he noted.

“I urge all religious leaders to use the platforms God has given them to help us pass the message because this is about saving lives.”

Communities were also urged to unite in efforts to eradicate drug abuse. Mairori shared an example of a county that successfully eliminated illicit alcohol sales through coordinated efforts.

“When communities come together and say, ‘We do not want drugs to be sold in our community,’ they succeed,” he said.

“I was very encouraged when I visited a county last year that had been hit hard by drug and alcohol abuse. The government officials, chiefs, and residents united, and they were able to eliminate illicit alcohol from their sub-county.”

Mairori emphasized the need for sustained collaboration among all stakeholders, including government agencies, county governments, religious leaders, and the general public.

“If we all come together, we will win and help our communities move forward,” he asserted.

“We have gathered here to celebrate those who have resisted drug use, those in recovery, and those who work in prevention. Let’s work together to ensure a healthier future for our youth.”

The NACADA Chairperson clled for renewed commitment from all sectors in the fight against drug and substance abuse in Kenya.