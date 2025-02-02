Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

2 foreigners among four suspects arrested in sting operation targeting fake university

According to the DCI, the suspects were arrested at the fake institution temporarily accommodated at the White Sands Hotel, in Mombasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Two foreigners are among four suspects arrested in a sting operation targeting a fake university issuing master’s and PhD degrees in Mombasa.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested at the fake institution temporarily accommodated at the White Sands Hotel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The suspects have been arraigned before Shanzu Law Courts where they were charged with Conferring Degrees Without Accreditation of Foreign Universities Contrary to Section 28(2) as read with Section 5 of the Universities Act,” the DCI stated.

After gaining credible intel of the group’s dubious activity, detectives walked in on an  award ceremony for the degrees.

Three Master of Business Administration (Leadership and Management) and two PhDs in Leadership (Hon. Causa) were some of the fraudulently offered degrees.

This comes in the backdrop of arrests of public officials who allegedly forged academic certificates to secure job opportunities, which is contrary to the law.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in October last year arrested and arraigned a former senior official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on charges of forgery of academic certificates.

Caroline Sabiri Manyange who was a former Manager for Boundaries Delimitation at IEBC, forged her academic certificates and used the same on April 4, 2012, to secure employment at the electoral body.

The anti-corruption authority established that Caroline forged a Master of Arts (Population Studies) degree certificate purporting it to be genuine from the University of Nairobi on 9th May 2004.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Subsequently, she used the same to obtain a promotion at IEBC thereby earning a cumulative salary and benefits amounting to over Ksh.37 million, which constitutes fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Similarly, the Commission’s Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed arresting four public officers working in different government firms including the Commission on Revenue Allocation while holding fake degrees.

An audit report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) across 331 government institutions showed that more than 2,000 Kenyans used fake academic and professional documents to get jobs in different ministries and parastatals.

“It also affects the global competitiveness of our graduates at a time when the government is reaching out to various countries, with a view to exporting labour,” said PSC chairperson Muchiri Anthony.

EACC similarly arrested a Garissa University official for allegedly forging academic certificates to secure employment and promotion in the same institution in 2023.

Abdihakim Dagane Hassan reportedly falsified a bachelor’s degree certificate to be employed as a Clerical Officer in 2015 and later enrolled for a Master’s degree and was promoted to the position of Computer Technologist in 2019.

The commission alleged that the accused forged an undergraduate degree in Business Information Technology from Mount Kenya University and later a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Kenyatta University.

In January last year, EACC arrested Dolal Mohamed Mohamud, the Managing Director, Garissa Water and Sewage Company who forged his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Certificate to secure admission for a University Degree.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

AIDS care agency urges urgent condom access reforms amid declining donor support

A 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and additional import duties increase the cost of condoms, making them less affordable.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says Raila fit for the AUC position

NAIROBI Kenya, Feb 14- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his confidence in Kenya’s candidate for the Africa Union Chairmanship position Raila Odinga...

54 minutes ago

Africa

SADC seeks support for Madagascar’s candidate ahead of AUC elections

SADC’s Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi, confirmed Madagascar’s formal request for regional support, emphasizing that Richard Randriamandrato remains the only candidate from the bloc.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Western MPs throw weight behind Wetangula, vow to quash impeachment calls

Led by Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe, they alleged that the recent publications against Wetangula have been sponsored by detractors keen on assassinating...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula denies parliament sponsored 100 MPs’ Trip to Addis Ababa in suport of Raila

Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Addis Ababa for 38th AU Summit ahead of AUC chair elections

The summit themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” will focus on discussions on reparatory justice, addressing historical injustices, and...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen promises decisive war on drug traffickers

The Interior CS vowed that the government would spare no effort in bringing perpetrators to justice.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waititu jaled for 12 years in Sh588mn corruption case

In his determination, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki further directed that Waititu be barred from holding any public office for 10 years.

22 hours ago