KILIFI, KENYA - 2021/10/07: A cow, gaunt due to hunger and thirst heads to drink water from Ngite water pan the only one remaining in the area due to drought. Residents of Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River along with their livestock in the Coastal region of Kenya are facing starvation due to the ongoing drought. Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a "National Disaster" and ordered the immediate release of emergency relief food for the victims which the government started distributing last week. (Photo by Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NATIONAL NEWS

2.8mn people projected to face acute food insecurity

According to the National Drought Management Authority, counties in need of urgent humanitarian assistance include Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – 2.8 million people will be faced with acute food insecurity between April and June due to below-normal March–May rainfall.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), counties in need of urgent humanitarian assistance include Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit.

Others are marginal agricultural zones like Kilifi, Kwale, Meru North, and Makueni.

The deteriorating outlook has also been linked to the fragile recovery from the 2021–2023 drought, which had five consecutive failed seasons.

Increased vulnerability of ecosystems and livelihoods to further shocks is also to blame.

