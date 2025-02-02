2.8mn people projected to face acute food insecurity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – 2.8 million people will be faced with acute food insecurity between April and June due to below-normal March–May rainfall.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), counties in need of urgent humanitarian assistance include Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit.

Others are marginal agricultural zones like Kilifi, Kwale, Meru North, and Makueni.

The deteriorating outlook has also been linked to the fragile recovery from the 2021–2023 drought, which had five consecutive failed seasons.

Increased vulnerability of ecosystems and livelihoods to further shocks is also to blame.