15 Police officers charged with 2022 murder of 2 Indians, taxi driver

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Fifteen police officers have been charged with the 2022 abduction and murder of two Indians and a taxi driver.

They however pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before Justice Abigal Mshila and have been remaded pending the bail hearing.

The officers were drawn from the Special Service Unit (SSU), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The prosecution has been directed to submit its objection to bail, while a probation officer has been tasked with compiling a pre-bail report, incorporating perspectives from the victims’ families in Kenya and India.

Among the accused are Chief Inspector Peter Muthee, Inspector James Kibosek, and corporals Joseph Kamau, David Chepcheng, Joseph Mwenda, John Mwangi, and Hilary Limo. Others include constables Stephen Luseno, Simon Muhuga, Paul Njogu, Boniface Otieno, Elkana Njeru, Fredrick Thuku, John Wanjiku Macharia, and Warden Michael Kiplangat.

The officers are accused of murdering Nicodemus Mwania Mwange, Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan between the night of July 22 and the day of July 23, 2022, near Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.