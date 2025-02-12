12 Miners Still Trapped After Kakamega Gold Mine Collapse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – A search and rescue operation has resumed in Kakamega County, where up to 12 gold miners remain trapped after an excavation site collapsed, police said.

Shinyalu County Police Commander Daniel Makumbu confirmed that about 20 miners were at the site when it caved in on Monday evening, but eight have since been rescued.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing, and we urge the crowd to stay away to ease the efforts and avoid endangering themselves, as the area is very fragile,” Makumbu said.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. The Kenya Red Cross has mobilized teams on the ground to assist in the rescue efforts.

Mining accidents in the region are common, often blamed on poor equipment, with past cases involving miners suffocating in shafts or dying after walls collapse.