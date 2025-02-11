Connect with us

Sustainability Watch

11-Year-Old Alice Wanjiru Mubia Leads the Charge in Conservation On World Wetlands Day

Alice is proving that no action is too small when it comes to protecting the planet—having already planted over 20,000 trees in her short but impactful journey.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Today marks World Wetlands Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about the vital role wetlands play in sustaining life on Earth.

This year’s theme, “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,” underscores the urgent need to safeguard and restore these endangered ecosystems.

Among those championing the cause is 11-year-old Alice Wanjiru Mubia, a young environmental crusader inspired by the late Prof. Wangari Maathai. Alice is proving that no action is too small when it comes to protecting the planet—having already planted over 20,000 trees in her short but impactful journey.

“The late Prof. Wangari’s footsteps are like a compass for me,” she says with a smile. “She taught us that even the smallest efforts can make a big difference. Just like the hummingbird, I’m doing what I can to protect our environment.”

As a scout leader and a National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) ambassador, Alice is rallying her peers to take action. She is calling on the government to enforce wetland protection laws to curb the rapid destruction of these ecosystems due to urbanization and industrial development.

Her innovative campaign, “Grow One Tree on Your Birthday,” is turning birthday celebrations into opportunities for conservation.

“Every year, we celebrate our birthdays with cakes and gifts,” she explains. “But what if we also planted a tree? It’s a simple way to give back to the Earth and secure a better future.”

Wetlands—including marshes, swamps, and mangroves—are among the most productive ecosystems on Earth. They provide clean water, support biodiversity, store carbon, and protect communities from floods and storms. Yet, according to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, over 35% of the world’s wetlands have been lost in the last 50 years.

Alice believes that change starts with individual action.

“We all have a role to play,” she says. “Whether it’s planting a tree, cleaning up a wetland, or educating others about conservation, every action counts.”

As World Wetlands Day is celebrated globally, Alice’s story serves as a powerful reminder that environmental conservation is not just the responsibility of scientists and policymakers—it is a mission for everyone. And with young leaders like her at the forefront, there is hope that, like the hummingbird in Prof. Maathai’s parable, these small but determined efforts will help extinguish the fire threatening our planet.

