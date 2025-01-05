Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

World’s oldest person Tomiko Itooka dies aged 116

Published

A Japanese woman, recognised as the world’s oldest person by Guinness World Records, has died aged 116.

Tomiko Itooka died in a nursing home in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, according to officials.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She became the oldest person in the world after Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera passed away in August 2024 at age 117.

“Ms Itooka gave us courage and hope through her long life,” Ashiya’s 27-year-old mayor Ryosuke Takashima said in a statement.

Ms Itooka was born in May 1908 – six years before World War One and the same year that the Ford Model T car was launched in the US.

She was verified as the world’s oldest person in September 2024 and was presented with the official GWR certificate on the Respect for the Aged Day, which is a Japanese public holiday celebrated annually to honour the country’s elderly citizens.

Ms Itooka, who was one of three siblings, lived through world wars and pandemics as well as technological breakthroughs.

As a student, she played volleyball and climbed the 3,067-metre (10,062-foot) Mount Ontake twice.

In her older age, she enjoyed bananas and Calpis, a milky soft drink popular in Japan, according to the mayor’s statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She married at 20, and had two daughters and two sons, according to Guinness.

During World War Two she managed the office of her husband’s textile factory. She lived alone in Nara after her husband died in 1979.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, and five grandchildren. A funeral service was held with family and friends, according to officials.

As of September, Japan counted more than 95,000 people who were 100 or older – 88% of whom were women.

Of the country’s 124 million people, nearly a third are 65 or older.

Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Itooka and is 116, is now believed to be the world’s oldest person.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki affirms govt plan to deliver on development agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former...

22 hours ago

World

Venus and crescent Moon stun stargazers

Stargazers around the globe were treated to a stunning celestial scene on Friday as Venus appeared shining brightly above a crescent Moon. The planet...

23 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...

24 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia villagers flee volcanic activity ‘in panic’

Hundreds of people in a rural part of Ethiopia, 165km (100 miles) north-east of the capital, Addis Ababa, have been leaving their homes in...

1 day ago

Africa

Ghana opens up visa-free travel to all Africans

All African passport holders are now able to visit Ghana without needing a visa, outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo has said. He announced the plan...

1 day ago

World

China’s overqualified youth taking jobs as drivers, labourers and film extras

China is now a country where a high-school handyman has a master’s degree in physics; a cleaner is qualified in environmental planning; a delivery...

1 day ago