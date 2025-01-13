Women rally under locally-led approaches to peacebuilding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jan 13 — Twenty-four years ago, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1325, the first framework to acknowledge women’s participation and unique experiences in conflict resolution and their role in peace and security issues.

Despite this milestone, African communities often underutilize women’s contributions to peacebuilding due to patriarchal and traditional cultural beliefs that hinder sustainable peace.

Sixty-year-old Hellen Kiriama from Tabaka Ward in South Mugirango is a leading figure in ensuring peace prevails and disputes are amicably resolved within families, neighborhoods, and borders.

Growing up, she witnessed those close to her suffer gender-based violence (GBV) but felt powerless to intervene. This torment drove her into activism, where she now rescues and seeks justice for victims.

Hellen recalls encountering numerous cases of GBV, including female genital mutilation, early marriages, assault, rape, and even murder.

“One day, while performing my house chores, I thought of forming a group to educate women on their rights and the importance of peaceful coexistence,” she says.

In 2012, she founded the community-based organization ‘Uongozi wa Utu’ (Leadership with Humanity) with eight women from her village.

They traveled across villages to educate hundreds on the importance of peace within families and communities, resolving disputes and softening hearts.

Appointed as a clan elder, Hellen helps local administrations spearhead peacebuilding initiatives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During barazas, she educates people about peaceful coexistence. One incident that profoundly impacted her was the 2021 Marani tragedy, where four elderly women were tortured and lynched over suspected witchcraft.

Hellen and her team educated the community on human rights and penalties for such actions.

They collaborated with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to ensure suspects faced justice. Of the 16 accused, four were convicted and await sentencing.

Taming societal conflicts

Despite facing threats from culprits, Hellen remains steadfast. “When pursuing justice for victims, offenders often threaten me to stop,” she shares.

Kisii County Women Representative Dorice Aburi emphasizes that no nation can progress amid conflict, which also harms mental health.

She highlights that women’s caring and accommodating nature makes them excellent leaders in peacebuilding, poverty eradication, and community empowerment.

“Educating one girl empowers an entire community,” she says, stressing the need for gender equality in leadership and workplaces to reduce societal conflicts.

Edinah Kangwana of the Gusii Women in Leadership Network identifies land disputes as a root cause of conflict.

She notes that traditional beliefs limit women’s ability to own or inherit land. When widowed, women often face land grabbing and eviction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The population is increasing while land diminishes, making land disputes a leading cause of crimes and conflicts,” Kangwana explains.

She advocates for mediation and urges women to seek leadership roles where policies on peace and conflict are formulated.

Nyatichi Mogire, Chairperson of the Armshield International Peace Champions (AIPeC) , underscores the importance of women’s groups in sharing life skills and resolving conflicts in homes and villages.

She calls for empowering women through government funds, organizational support, and vocational training to reduce conflicts.

“We’ve trained communities on peacebuilding programs, including the Mulika program by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims,” Mogire adds.

Kenya’s Vision 2030 framework emphasizes effective peace and conflict structures nationwide. Empowering women to participate in peacebuilding and conflict resolution addresses systemic barriers and transforms conflict-prone communities into thriving ones.