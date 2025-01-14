Women MPs to launch nationwide campaign to address GBV and Femicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Female lawmakers are set to launch a nation wide grass roots campaign to combat the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in Kenya.

The initiative which is dubbed “Komesha Dhuluma”, the initiative has been spearheaded by President William Ruto through an allocation of Sh100 million in coordination with the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action.

The campaign will involve 102 Members of Parliament, including 47 County Woman Representatives, 28 constituency MPs, 6 nominated National Assembly Members, 3 elected Senators, and 18 Nominated Senators.

Each MP will lead community sensitization barazas and community outreach programmes unique to their constituencies to address the root cause of the gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Speaking during a consultative meeting ahead of the launch, KEWOPA Chairlady Leah Sankaire (Kaijado Woman Rep), emphasized the importance of addressing GBV at its roots.

“This campaign is for our people at the grassroots level. Previous national campaigns have raised awareness, but we must now bring the message closer to the community,” she stated.

The initiative will also bring together key stakeholders, including the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Center for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), the Community Advocacy and Awareness (CRAWN) Trust, and the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The two and half month long initiative comes amid an alarming surge in femicide cases in 2024, with civil society organizations calling for femicide to be declared a national disaster.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo called for the involvement of law enforcement and judicial systems in addressing GBV.

“We must work closely with the Inspector General of Police and the Judiciary to ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” she urged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, stressed the importance of engaging men and boys in the campaign.

“Gender-based violence is a societal issue. We need our men and boys to stand up and join us,” Wango’mbe said.

The “Komesha Dhuluma” campaign will culminate on International Women’s Day in March 2025 in Parliament Buildings.