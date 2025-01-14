Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Women Parliamentary Association Leah Sankaire speaking during a consultative meeting ahead of 'Komesha Dhuluma' launch

Headlines

Women MPs to launch nationwide campaign to address GBV and Femicide

The two and half month long initiative comes amid an alarming surge in femicide cases in 2024, with civil society organizations calling for femicide to be declared a national disaster.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Female lawmakers are set to launch a nation wide grass roots campaign to combat the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in Kenya.

The initiative which is dubbed “Komesha Dhuluma”, the initiative has been spearheaded by President William Ruto through an allocation of Sh100 million in coordination with the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The campaign will involve 102 Members of Parliament, including 47 County Woman Representatives, 28 constituency MPs, 6 nominated National Assembly Members, 3 elected Senators, and 18 Nominated Senators.

Each MP will lead community sensitization barazas and community outreach programmes unique to their constituencies to address the root cause of the gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Speaking during a consultative meeting ahead of the launch, KEWOPA Chairlady Leah Sankaire (Kaijado Woman Rep), emphasized the importance of addressing GBV at its roots.

“This campaign is for our people at the grassroots level. Previous national campaigns have raised awareness, but we must now bring the message closer to the community,” she stated.

The initiative will also bring together key stakeholders, including the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Center for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), the Community Advocacy and Awareness (CRAWN) Trust, and the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The two and half month long initiative comes amid an alarming surge in femicide cases in 2024, with civil society organizations calling for femicide to be declared a national disaster.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo called for the involvement of law enforcement and judicial systems in addressing GBV.

“We must work closely with the Inspector General of Police and the Judiciary to ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” she urged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, stressed the importance of engaging men and boys in the campaign.

“Gender-based violence is a societal issue. We need our men and boys to stand up and join us,” Wango’mbe said.

The “Komesha Dhuluma” campaign will culminate on International Women’s Day in March 2025 in Parliament Buildings.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100 Women Murdered in Four Months as Kenya Grapples with Rising Femicide Cases

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of SGBV cases during this period, while Samburu and Mandera Counties had the lowest incidents.

December 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

UN Women, UNESCO step up efforts on male involvement in femicide prevention

The two organizations argue that male involvement is one of the most crucial strategies to end pervasive violence and femicide.

December 9, 2024

Kenya

Activist condemns rising femicide cases in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Human rights activist Hussein Khalid has accused security authorities in Uasin Gishu County of negligence following a spike in...

December 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 51,000 Women and Girls Killed by Family Members in 2023: UN Report

This marks an increase from 48,800 such deaths recorded in 2022, though the report cautions that the rise reflects improved data availability rather than...

November 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt commits Sh100mn to 16-day women-led campaign against femicide

President Ruto, flanked by women leaders, emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives and dignity of women, describing the rising cases of femicide...

November 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KCCB calls for urgent action on rising femicide cases

In a joint statement read by its Chairperson, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence, noting that it has shaken...

November 14, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja Announces Construction of Safe Houses for Gender Violence Victims

This follows concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country, particularly the capital, Nairobi.

November 3, 2024