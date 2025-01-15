Wiper expels Farah Maalim over vulgar remarks during Ruto’s North Rift tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy Leader Farah Maalim has been expelled from the party following controversial remarks regarding alleged state-sponsored abductions and inflammatory statements about the Kenya’s Gen Z population.

Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced the expulsion, accusing the Dadaab MP of violating the party constitution and insulting the youth for their criticism of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Farah Maalim, who until now has been our Deputy Party Leader, stands expelled from the Wiper Democratic Movement for violating the constitution and the rights of Kenyans, and even abusing Kenyan mothers,” Musyoka stated.

Maalim, who recently accompanied President William Ruto on a three-day development tour, sparked outrage after attacking youthful critics of the government, declaring that Ruto would win the next general election despite opposition.

“When you see everything progressing and then some fools say, ‘Kasongo Ruto must go.’ To hell with those who say that! Is he sitting in your mother’s or father’s seat? He is sitting in our seat, and we will re-elect him; we will deliver 99% or even 100%. We are saying Ruto will stay until 2032,” Maalim remarked.

Musyoka, who has aligned himself with the younger generation in recent months, expressed disappointment over Maalim’s comments, citing his own efforts in helping Maalim secure the Dadaab parliamentary seat.

“It’s very heavy on my heart because I know Mheshimiwa Farah; he used to be a reformist. I campaigned for him seriously in Dadaab against an ODM candidate. It doesn’t give me any pleasure because unless someone resigns through the Speaker, he will still remain in the seat,” Musyoka lamented.

The Political Parties Act allows for a party member’s expulsion only if they contravene the party constitution and are given a fair hearing through internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The party has scheduled disciplinary proceedings against Maalim for Tuesday, giving him 14 days to respond to the allegations. Failure to do so could result in further action, including expulsion from the party.

This is not the first time Maalim has faced criticism from his party. In June 2024, the Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) called for his removal following a viral video in which he suggested, while speaking in Somali, that if he were president, he would have slaughtered 5,000 Gen Z protesters during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement last year, the party distanced itself from Maalim’s remarks, urging his removal from all parliamentary committees.