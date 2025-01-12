Wildfires Leave 16 Dead as Firefighters Battle to Protect Los Angeles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 12 – A series of deadly wildfires in California has left 16 people dead, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the largest blaze, the Palisades fire, which threatens some of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighbourhoods.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that 11 fatalities were linked to the Eaton fire, while five were attributed to the Palisades fire. The infernos, fueled by strong winds, have scorched vast areas, displacing thousands of residents and leaving destruction in their wake.

The Palisades fire, which has consumed nearly 23,000 acres and is only 11% contained, has reached the affluent Mandeville Canyon area, prompting evacuation orders for parts of Brentwood. This upscale neighbourhood is home to high-profile figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and NBA star LeBron James. The Getty Center, a hilltop museum housing over 125,000 artworks, remains in the evacuation zone but has not sustained damage.

Aerial firefighting crews have been relentlessly dropping water and fire retardants to prevent the flames from spreading further. However, officials warn that winds are expected to intensify overnight, increasing the risk of further devastation.

In addition to the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire has scorched more than 14,000 acres and is 15% contained. Two smaller fires, the Kenneth and Hurst blazes, are largely under control. Together, the two largest fires have destroyed an area twice the size of Manhattan.

The wildfires have displaced over 153,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, with an additional 166,000 on standby for potential evacuations.

The response has drawn criticism, particularly over dry hydrants and inadequate firefighting resources. LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley expressed frustration, citing a shortage of water and equipment. “When a firefighter comes up to a hydrant, we expect there’s going to be water,” she said, highlighting budget cuts and resource shortages that left over 100 firefighting apparatuses out of service.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into why a key reservoir was offline, exacerbating the water shortage. Meanwhile, assistance has poured in from seven neighbouring states, as well as Canada and Mexico, to bolster California’s firefighting efforts.

“This is a night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak for Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, as firefighters continued their battle against the raging flames.

The National Weather Service has warned that Santa Ana winds, which helped spark the fires, are expected to strengthen, threatening to intensify the disaster over the coming days.