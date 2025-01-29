Connect with us

Capital Health

WHO urges exemptions to HIV funding halt by the US, says millions could die

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the United States government to implement additional exemptions to ensure the continued delivery of life-saving HIV treatment and care.

WHO’s appeal on Wednesday followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries.

The global health agency expressed deep concern over the decision, warning that the funding pause could endanger the lives of over 30 million people.

WHO noted that 39.9 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2023, and a disruption in funding could lead to a surge in new infections and deaths.

“Such measures, if prolonged, could result in increased infections and fatalities, reversing decades of progress and potentially taking the world back to the 1980s and 1990s, when millions died of HIV annually worldwide, including many in the United States,” the agency stated.

The global health body emphasized that Trump’s decision to cut funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries could immediately heighten the risk of illness and death for people living with HIV.

It could also undermine efforts to prevent transmission within communities and countries, the agency noted.

WHO further warned that the decision could significantly setback progress in partnerships and investments in scientific advancements, which have been the cornerstone of effective public health programming.

These include innovations in diagnostics, affordable medicines, and community-based delivery models for HIV care globally.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a flagship initiative in the global HIV response, has been operational for over 20 years.

PEPFAR works in more than 50 countries, providing HIV treatment to over 20 million people, including 566,000 children under the age of 15.

WHO stated that the current funding pause for PEPFAR will directly impact millions of lives that rely on the consistent supply of safe and effective antiretroviral treatment.

The organization pledged to support PEPFAR and other partners, as well as national governments, in managing the transition effectively to minimize the impact on people living with HIV.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has announced that it is working to assess the financial and human resource implications of the funding halt to develop appropriate interventions.

Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Debra Barasa revealed that she has tasked various departments with mapping out necessary interventions, assuring that the ministry is seeking a concrete response.

“I have directed relevant state departments and program directors affected by the executive order to assess the financial and human resource implications. Based on this, we will develop a clear way forward in terms of interventions, which we will present to the Cabinet,” Barasa said.

