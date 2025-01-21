WHO regrets US withdrawal, says open to constructive dialogue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States’ announcement to withdraw from the organization while signaling its openness to constructive dialogue to resolve differences.

This follows President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on his first day in office on Monday, confirming the US’s intent to leave the global health body.

The order marked the second time Trump has pushed for such a move, following his 2020 threat to withdraw when he accused WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and being overly China-centric.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty, and it must be held accountable,” Trump stated at the time.

The decision has sparked international debate, given the country’s pivotal role in shaping WHO’s policies and global health initiatives since its inception.

“The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organization,” the UN agency stated.

“Together, we ended smallpox and brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have greatly contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO,” the agency recalled, citing the US’ leadership role in the global health agenda.

The United States has been a cornerstone of WHO’s efforts since 1948, when it became a founding member.

The organization noted that, in recent years, it has implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, improving accountability and efficiency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WHO’s Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized that the organization plays a crucial role in protecting global health, including the health of Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease and responding to emergencies, often in areas where others cannot operate.

Health experts have raised concerns about the potential implications of the US exit.

Critics of the withdrawal argue that the decision could undermine international health efforts, especially during pandemics.

WHO said it hoped the US will drop the exit plan.

“We hope the United States will reconsider,” WHO stated, “and we look forward to maintaining our partnership for the health and well-being of millions.”