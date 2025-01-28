Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Olivia Adhiambo Ojwando is the Climate Policy Director, Africa, at Wildlife Works.

Fifth Estate

What U.S. Withdrawal from the Paris Accord Means for Africa

During his inaugural address, Trump declared a “national energy emergency,” signaling a rollback of environmental regulations and an expansion of oil and gas exploration.

Published


By Olivia Adhiambo Ojwando

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement. This marks the second time he has exited the landmark treaty designed to foster global cooperation against climate change.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In 2017, Trump issued a similar withdrawal, which was reversed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, who restored U.S. commitment to the agreement in 2021. Under Biden, the U.S. pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 60 percent by 2035, reaffirming its role in global climate action. However, Trump’s recent decision has raised fears of far-reaching consequences, particularly for nations in the Global South, including African countries, which are disproportionately vulnerable to climate impacts.

During his inaugural address, Trump declared a “national energy emergency,” signaling a rollback of environmental regulations and an expansion of oil and gas exploration. This comes despite reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) identifying the U.S. as one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters globally. Under Biden, the U.S. produced record-high oil volumes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. withdrawal undermines its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)—commitments to reduce emissions and adapt to climate impacts. These NDCs, core to the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, aim to limit global warming to well below 2°C, with a preferred target of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

While the U.S. grapples with climate-related disasters such as wildfires, Africa faces a different but equally severe crisis. Contributing less than 4% of global emissions, African countries endure rising sea levels, extreme heat, and disrupted agriculture. The region’s reliance on climate-sensitive sectors, coupled with limited adaptive capacity, exacerbates the impact.

Trump’s withdrawal could slow global climate action, emboldening other countries to reduce their commitments. It also threatens climate finance flows to developing nations, complicating efforts to limit global warming. Without meaningful action by major emitters, Africa could face devastating consequences, pushing millions into extreme poverty by 2030 and reversing hard-won development gains.

Global South nations, including Africa, have long relied on the financial and technological support of powers like the U.S. to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Despite federal policies, U.S. states, cities, and private sector actors continue to demonstrate leadership. Over 500 business and state leaders, representing 63% of the U.S. population and 70% of its GDP, have pledged to uphold the Paris Agreement.

U.S.-based corporations have invested in carbon credits, funding projects in the Global South that offset emissions. For example, Kenyan forest communities, critical to conserving carbon sinks, benefit from these investments through education scholarships, healthcare initiatives, and job creation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This decentralized effort underscores the potential for collaborative global action. By strengthening alliances with nations worldwide, U.S. stakeholders can contribute to climate justice and secure a sustainable future.

The urgency of collective action cannot be overstated. African nations need steadfast global partners to navigate the climate crisis and safeguard progress for future generations.

Olivia Adhiambo Ojwando is the Climate Policy Director, Africa, at Wildlife Works.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

White House pauses federal grants and loans

The full impact of the pause is not yet clear, although the memo specifies that Medicaid and Social Security benefits are not affected. It...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

US freeze on Foreign aid to affect Africa’s health goals: PS Sing’Oei

He noted that the suspension of US aid would significantly hinder the ability of many African countries to achieve health targets and other development...

3 hours ago

World

Modi, Trump Reaffirm Strong US-India Ties in First Call Since Second Term Inauguration

Jan 28 – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to a...

8 hours ago

World

US suspends tariffs after Colombia agrees to deportation flights

Donald Trump had ordered 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods after its president barred two US military deportation flights from landing in the country...

1 day ago

World

Trump orders pause on most of existing U.S. foreign aid

For exceptions, the guidance allows foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel to continue and allows emergency food assistance and "legitimate expenses incurred prior...

1 day ago

World

1,500 active-duty troops headed to US-Mexico border

Trump's order comes as US officials announce the deployment of additional active duty troops to the border, and as processes that allow swift deportations...

5 days ago

World

Trump tells Putin to end ‘ridiculous war’ in Ukraine or face new sanctions

Trump had previously said he would negotiate a settlement to Russia's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022, in a single day.

5 days ago

Africa

African Nations Must Own Their Narrative, Says Gina Din-Kariuki at Davos

Speaking on the impact of media representations on the continent’s economic prospects, she emphasized the urgent need for intentional storytelling that moves beyond the...

6 days ago