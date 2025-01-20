‘What property do Gen Zs have to protect?’ : Atwoli hits back at Uhuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, has lashed out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his call for the youth to fight for their rights, terming it a self-driven.

Speaking in Kakamega on Monday, Atwoli dismissed Kenyatta’s remarks as insincere and politically motivated.

He accused the former Head of State of hiding behind youth empowerment rhetoric to protect his own wealth.

“In 2017, I suggested we amend the Constitution to set conditions for retired Presidents, but I was accused of trying to extend Uhuru’s term. Now, he (Uhuru) is free and asking young people to rise and protect their property,” Atwoli asserted before posing, “What property do they have to protect?”

Atwoli alleged that Kenyatta’s call was not genuinely aimed at empowering the youth but was instead a desperate plea to shield his assets from potential government action under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Young people don’t have property to protect. Instead of seeking help to save his own wealth, he is now trying to mislead the youth,” Atwoli remarked.

During a recent appearance, Kenyatta encouraged the youth to stand up for their rights and challenge injustices.

While some praised his statement as a call to action, others, including Atwoli, criticized it as hypocritical, citing Kenyatta’s failure to address youth challenges during his tenure as president.