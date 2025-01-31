Wetangula Urges Swift Action on Rising Abductions as Muturi demands Public Inquiry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31- National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on security agencies to take urgent and decisive action to investigate the alarming rise in kidnappings and unexplained deaths across the country.

Speaking in Kisero Constituency, Kakamega County, Wetang’ula expressed deep concern over the growing trend of individuals being abducted and later found dead under unclear circumstances.

On Thursday, bodies of two of the three Mlolongo men abducted in December were found at the City Mortuary.

“I urge the Inspector General of Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and all internal security agencies to thoroughly investigate and uncover those behind these kidnappings and killings,” he said even as his Public Service counterpart Justin Muturi, whose son was also abducted and released six months ago after the President’s intervention, called for a public inquiry.

His remarks come amid mounting fears among residents, who have witnessed an increasing number of disappearances in their communities.

Wetang’ula drew parallels to past cases where bodies of missing persons were discovered dumped in rivers and remote areas, particularly the shocking River Yala incidents that sparked national outrage.

“We shudder at the thought of returning to a situation where bodies are found in River Yala and other locations. This is not the Kenya we want,” he stated.

The Speaker urged law enforcement agencies to ensure such tragedies do not recur, reminding them of their duty to protect innocent lives.

Reaffirming the government’s pledge to uphold human rights, Wetang’ula assured Kenyans that Kenya Kwanza remains committed to ensuring justice and security for all citizens.

“The government is fully committed to respecting human rights. Security agencies must act swiftly to restore public confidence and maintain peace,” he said.

He further warned that unresolved cases of kidnappings and killings not only erode public trust but also damage the country’s reputation locally and internationally.

In a direct appeal to security chiefs, Wetang’ula urged authorities to expedite investigations, stressing the need for quick and conclusive action.

“IG, DCI, DPP—you must conduct a thorough and swift investigation to bring an end to this crisis, which is tarnishing our country’s image,” he emphasized.

His remarks add to growing pressure on law enforcement agencies to address the worrying trend and reassure Kenyans of their safety.