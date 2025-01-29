Wetangula says boundary delimitation unlikely after IEBC reconstitution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has expressed concerns that the boundary delimitation process may become the most significant casualty of the delayed reconstitution of the electoral agency.

Speaker Wetangula noted that while the delayed reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hindered the timely conduct of by-elections in various constituencies and wards, it may also make it impossible to create additional constituencies.

The Speaker made these remarks during a mid-term retreat for members of the National Assembly in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

He pointed out that the Constitution establishes the current 290 constituencies, leaving no room for expansion due to time constraints.

“The delay in the reconstitution of the IEBC has stalled crucial activities, including boundary delimitation, which is vital for the country’s electoral system, as well as the timely conduct of by-elections in constituencies and wards that have experienced vacancies,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

He said it is unlikely a newly reconstituted commision will have time to conduct boundry review ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“It is indeed true that due to the delay in the reconstitution of the IEBC, we have lost a lot of time because of being embroiled in court cases. We do not know whether there will be a possibility for boundary delimitation once the new commissioners assume office,” he added.

Periodic redrawing

However, he noted that demographic-based adjustments could allow the IEBC to redraw boundaries by redistributing populations within existing constituencies.

“The only changes possible will involve demographic adjustments, but there will be no increase in the total number of constituencies,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged Members of Parliament to support the IEBC in carrying out this task once the new commissioners are in office.

“The importance of having a fully constituted commission cannot be overstated, as it directly affects the conduct of elections and the accuracy of electoral boundaries, which are crucial for fair representation in Parliament.”

Article 89 of the Constitution on the delimitation of electoral units states that there shall be 290 constituencies for the purposes of electing members of the National Assembly.

Article 97(1)(a)(b) provides that the National Assembly consists of 290 members, each elected by the registered voters of single-member constituencies, and 47 women, each elected by the registered voters of the counties, with each county constituting a single-member constituency.

It further states that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall review the names and boundaries of constituencies at intervals of not less than eight years and not more than twelve years.

However, any review must be completed at least twelve months before a general election of members of Parliament.

“The Commission shall review the number, names, and boundaries of wards periodically. If a general election is to be held within twelve months after the completion of a review by the Commission, the new boundaries shall not take effect for purposes of that election,” the lawstates.

Hiring panel

Wetangula stressed that a fully constituted commission is critical for ensuring the timely conduct of by-elections and advancing the vital process of boundary delimitation in the future.

He called on the IEBC selection panel to expedite the nomination and appointment of commissioners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The nine-member selection panel, gazetted by President William Ruto and sworn in on Monday, is tasked with recruiting nominees for the positions of chairperson and members of the IEBC.

The panel includes Kiome Lindah Gakii, Oloo Adams, James Evans Misati, Nicodemus Kipchirchir Bore, Koki Muli Grignon, Carolene Kituku, Tanui Andrew Kipkoech, Nelson Makanda, and Fatuma Saman.

The Speaker noted that several constituencies and wards have lost elected representatives due to various reasons, including death or resignation, and have yet to conduct by-elections, leaving their residents without proper representation for extended periods.

“It is imperative that the IEBC selection panel speedily reconstitutes the commission to allow the people of Kenya to have full representation in Parliament and in their local wards,” Speaker Wetangula said.

He added, “The longer we delay the reconstitution of the IEBC, the more we risk disenfranchising citizens who are entitled to be represented by their elected leaders.”

Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wah, echoed the Speaker’s sentiments, noting widespread concern over the delays in reconstituting the IEBC.

He emphasized the National Assembly’s compliance with the High Court’s ruling by enacting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Act, 2023, which facilitated the formation of the selection panel.

With the panel now operational, Hon. Ichung’wah urged it to act swiftly and transparently to identify individuals of integrity capable of steering the IEBC effectively.

“There are various constituencies that remain unrepresented, leaving citizens disenfranchised for far too long. It’s imperative that these gaps are addressed as a priority,” he said.