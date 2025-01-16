Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula declares 3-day retreat for MPs in Naivasha

Wetangula emphasized the importance of active participation, urging all members to prioritize the retreat and ensure their attendance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The National Assembly has announced a three-day mid-term retreat for all members, scheduled to take place from January 27 to 31, in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula made the announcement on Thursday, emphasizing the significance of the event in assessing legislative progress.

“I wish to inform you that the National Assembly has planned a three-day retreat for all members between the 27th and 31st of January 2025 in Naivasha, Nakuru County,” Wetangula stated.

He explained that the retreat aims to provide members with a platform to reflect on achievements from previous sessions while focusing on key legislative priorities.

“The retreat [is] meant to accord leadership and members of the National Assembly an opportunity to take stock of the progress made during the first, second, and third sessions and consider key legislative matters,” the Speaker remarked.

Foward planning

Wetangula highlighted the importance of forward planning, noting that the event will serve as a forum for strategizing the upcoming fourth session and the remainder of the parliamentary term.

He further elaborated that the retreat will feature seasoned facilitators, including current and former Members of Parliament, who will guide panel discussions and interactive plenary sessions.

“The retreat will [be] facilitated by experienced resource persons, including current and former Members of Parliament, and will include panel discussions and interactive plenary sessions,” Wetangula clarified.

In his closing remarks, Wetangula emphasized the importance of active participation, urging all members to prioritize the retreat and ensure their attendance.

“Honourable members, in this regard, I would like to invite all of you to this very important event and implore all of you to make time to attend,” he emphasized.

The National Assembly of Kenya has a tradition of conducting mid-term retreats to assess legislative progress and plan for future sessions.

Members of the Parliamentary Service Commission, the Presidium of the House, and leaders of parliamentary parties attend the retreats.

The retreat aims to provide a platform for these leaders to discuss and strategize on key legislative matters, fostering a collaborative environment for effective governance.

The mid-term retreat serves as a critical tool for the National Assembly, enabling members to assess their legislative agenda, strategize for upcoming sessions, and enhance their collective capacity to serve the public effectively.

