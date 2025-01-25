‘We have no choice.’: Gachagua courts Karua in grand plot to humble Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has committed to forging an alliance with Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, promising to rally like-minded leaders behind a force that will defeat President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday while visiting Karua at her rural home in Gichugu, Gachagua said despite their being on opposing camps in the 2022 General Election, preveiling circumstances left them no choice but to close ranks.

“Martha Karua and I were opponents in the last elections, and probably people thought we would never come together. But given where we are as a country, we don’t have a choice. All of us—men and women of integrity who mean well for the country—must unite,” said Gachagua.

He decribed Karua as a leader of integrity who genuinely cares for the country.

Gachagua was accompanied by several Members of Parliament, including Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), and James Gakuya (Embakasi North).

Kirinyaga Jubilee Party Chairman Mureithi Kang’ara was also present at the meeting.

The talks came just hours after the Registrar of Political Parties gazetted Gachagua’s removal as the Deputy Party Leader of UDA following his impeachment in October 2024.

On December 23, 2024, Karua hinted at the possibility of working with Gachagua despite their political and ideological differences.

The former Constitutional Affairs Minister stated that although she had not had an opportunity to speak with the former Deputy President, she did not view him as an enemy.

“I have not talked to him; he has not sought me out, but I cannot rule out talking to anybody. He is not my enemy. Kenya has one common enemy called William Ruto and his regime, and we better be focused as Kenyans. The fact that I have not sat down with him does not make him my enemy,” she said in an interview.

Karua was one of Gachagua’s main critics ahead of the 2022 General Election, having served as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Gachagua, who was impeached last year on several grounds, has been touring the Mt Kenya region to consolidate the vote-rich area ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Since his impeachment, he has been working to unite the region’s leadership.

Recently, Gachagua declared that he would provide political direction for the Mt Kenya region, fueling speculation about the formation of a new political movement.

It remains unclear whether the former Deputy President will acquire an existing party or register a new political party.