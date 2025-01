0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tears and hugs welcomed the first three Israeli hostages released under the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday, after they embraced their mothers in an emotional reunion.

Romi Gonen, 24, 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, 31 and British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, were all freed under the initial terms of the deal, along with 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees a little later.