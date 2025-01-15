NATIONAL NEWS
WATCH: Drama as patients, some with infants, storm CS Baraza’s media briefing protesting SHIF glitches
Alerts have been issued to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Mozambique warning them of a potential outbreak.
The book, titled "How and Why Raila Odinga Can Win African Union Commission Chairmanship Against Hurdles," highlights Odinga’s diplomatic strengths, which make him a...
The arrest of Inspector Guyo Dida, came after a motorist identified as Najma Ali Magongo filed a complaint at the Central Police Station, accusing...
One notable case involved Malibu Pharmacy, where a pharmacist authorized the delivery of medication in a package that violated patient confidentiality.
In a fiery rejoinder to Muturi’s detailed three-page exposé linking the country’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), to recent abductions, Sudi alleged...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Francisco Chapo set for today. Kindiki...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has retreated to prepare its report on the suitability of three Cabinet Secretary...
The accusations stem from a 2020 Senate report that called for halting Nakuru's elevation to city status following allegations that street children were discarded...