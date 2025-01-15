Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

WATCH: Drama as patients, some with infants, storm CS Baraza’s media briefing protesting SHIF glitches

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya on high alert after 8 Marburg virus-related deaths in Tanzania

Alerts have been issued to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Mozambique warning them of a potential outbreak.

47 mins ago

Africa

Senator Mong’are makes a case for Raila’s AUC bid in a new book

The book, titled "How and Why Raila Odinga Can Win African Union Commission Chairmanship Against Hurdles," highlights Odinga’s diplomatic strengths, which make him a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makueni-based deputy OCS arrested again in Nairobi for illegally detaining motorist

The arrest of Inspector Guyo Dida, came after a motorist identified as Najma Ali Magongo filed a complaint at the Central Police Station, accusing...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board cracks whip on pharmaceutical practitioners cited for misconduct

One notable case involved Malibu Pharmacy, where a pharmacist authorized the delivery of medication in a package that violated patient confidentiality.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi labels Muturi’s ‘desperate’ abduction revelations ‘blackmail’

In a fiery rejoinder to Muturi’s detailed three-page exposé linking the country’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), to recent abductions, Sudi alleged...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki in Mozambique for President-elect Daniel Francisco Chapo inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Francisco Chapo set for today. Kindiki...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs committee retreats to prepare report on 3 cabinet nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has retreated to prepare its report on the suitability of three Cabinet Secretary...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee Kinyanjui Denies Claims of Dumping Nakuru Street Children in Hyena-Infested Forests

The accusations stem from a 2020 Senate report that called for halting Nakuru's elevation to city status following allegations that street children were discarded...

19 hours ago