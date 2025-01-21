Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Crowd goes wild as Trump throws pens used to sign executive orders into them

Published

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Trump Sworn in for Historic Second Term, Unveils Sweeping Policy Agenda

Among those in attendance were business magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet. Musk, who...

13 hours ago

World

Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for Fauci and Jan 6 riot committee

Trump, who will be inaugurated later on Monday, has suggested he would take action against those who tried to hold him accountable for an...

18 hours ago

World

Trump plan to deport migrants a ‘disgrace’, says Pope

Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill".

18 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his "Make America Great Again" rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and...

1 day ago

World

Trump promises blizzard of executive orders on first day of presidency

He is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions on Monday. This would include executive orders, which are legally-binding, and other presidential directives...

1 day ago

World

Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok 90-day reprieve from ban

Trump told NBC News an announcement on the matter would probably come on Monday once he takes office.

2 days ago

World

Trump illegal migrant raids to start on day one, US media report

The operations - threatened by Donald Trump's "border tsar" Tom Homan - could begin in Chicago, a city with a large migrant population, as...

3 days ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 217 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

3 days ago