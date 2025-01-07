Wang Yi’s Visit to Africa: Strengthening Bonds of Friendship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee embarks on his first overseas trip of 2025 to Africa, it reaffirms a long-standing tradition that underscores China’s prioritization of its relationship with the continent. For 35 years, China has chosen Africa as the destination for its foreign minister’s inaugural annual visit, symbolizing a deep commitment to solidarity and collaboration with African nations.

Wang’s week-long tour, from January 5 to 11, will include visits to Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria—countries described by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as “friendly cooperation partners.” The trip aims to consolidate the outcomes of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, which elevated bilateral relations to strategic partnerships under the banner of an “all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.”

China-Africa ties have grown steadily, marked by historic milestones and expanding economic cooperation. Since the establishment of FOCAC in 2000, trade between China and Africa has surged from USD 10 billion to USD 254 billion by 2021, making China Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. By 2022, China’s investments in Africa exceeded USD 43 billion, spanning key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and agriculture—transformative contributions to the continent’s development.

Wang’s visit coincides with the launch of the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan (2025–2027), which outlines 10 partnership initiatives. These include trade and industrial cooperation, healthcare, green development, connectivity, security, and people-to-people exchanges. Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has supported transformative projects like Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway, boosting regional connectivity and trade.

Moreover, China’s zero-tariff treatment for 33 least-developed African nations on 100 percent of tariff lines demonstrates its commitment to fostering economic diversification and aligning with Africa’s development goals under Agenda 2063.

In addition to economic ties, Wang Yi’s visit will address pressing developmental and security issues. The Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI), both proposed by China, are expected to feature prominently. The GDI focuses on advancing Africa’s infrastructure, education, and healthcare systems, while the GSI emphasizes collective approaches to security challenges like terrorism and armed conflict, which hinder progress across the continent.

China and Africa’s partnership has broader implications for global geopolitics, serving as a cornerstone of the Global South’s emergence. Their cooperation bolsters platforms like BRICS and the G20, where six African nations recently joined BRICS, signaling a shift in global power dynamics. Enhanced Sino-African ties will continue to strengthen this momentum, promoting a more inclusive global governance system.

Cultural and educational exchanges remain central to this partnership, with thousands of scholarships provided to African students over the years. These exchanges foster deeper mutual understanding and cement the multidimensional nature of China-Africa cooperation.

Wang’s visit will spotlight key opportunities for deepening ties. For example, Chad, a major beneficiary of Chinese investment in energy and infrastructure, highlights the tangible benefits of this partnership. Similarly, Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, continues to strengthen cooperation in sectors like energy, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure. Namibia and the Republic of the Congo, with their abundant natural resources, are also pivotal to China’s strategy for resource security and sustainable development.

His journey will not only deepen existing ties but also set the stage for a more equitable and prosperous global order grounded in trust, equality, and mutual benefit.

