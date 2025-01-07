Wang Yi says China to provide support for Namibia’s modernization drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 7 – China is ready to work with Namibia to promote the implementation of the 10 partnership actions proposed at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in Namibia, and provide support for Namibia to accelerate its modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Namibia’s President Nangolo Mbumba in Namibia’s Swakopmund.

China has always been Africa’s trustworthy friend, he said, adding that China will uphold the tradition of Chinese foreign ministers starting their year-round overseas visits with a trip to Africa.

Wang is currently on a week-long tour to four African countries: Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Namibia’s President Nangolo Mbumba in Swakopmund, Namibia, January 6, 2025. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Wang said China will strengthen exchanges of experience in state governance with Namibia, expand and deepen cooperation in various fields, and guide bilateral relations to achieve common development.

Mbumba said Namibia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to enhance inter-party cooperation with China.

Recalling his visit to China for the FOCAC Beijing Summit last year, Mbumba said his country is ready to actively implement the outcomes of the summit, and take practical measures to expand cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, digital economy, energy, agriculture and education to enhance the well-being of the two peoples.

On the same day, Wang also met with Namibia’s president-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

