Wamatinga leads MPs in telling off ‘bitter’ Muturi over abductions ‘outbursts’

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 13 — A section of lawmakers led by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga have told off Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi over his remarks on abductions, claiming that his “outbursts” indicate he is on his way out of the government.

Speaking during the launch of the Lower Magutu Water Project in Mathira, Wamatinga alleged that Muturi is resentful about President William Ruto’s move to include other leaders who served with him during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

He suggested “bitterness” is the reason behind Muturi’s comments on abductions.

“We know Muturi is bitter about the inclusion of the likes of former Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo, and Lee Kinyanjui,” the lawmaker claimed.

“Kenyans should know that Muturi and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had a pact to lock certain leaders out of government,” said Wamatinga.

He further claimed that Muturi wants President Ruto to dismiss him so he can align with Gachagua and revive his Democratic Party, which he alleged intends to field candidates in the 2027 General Election.

“Muturi should resign if he wants to. We, as leaders from this region, will remain in Ruto’s broad-based government for the sake of development,” Wamatinga added.

‘Inappropriate’

Mungotio MP Reuben Kiborek criticized Muturi, stating it was inappropriate for a Cabinet Secretary to make such remarks publicly when he has a platform within the Cabinet to address these issues.

“It’s unfortunate for a CS to make such remarks in public when he has the opportunity to address the same within the Cabinet,” said Kiborek.

Mathira’s Eric Wamumbi joined the due in condemning the former Attomery General terming Muturi’s remarks as unfortunate but acknowledged his right to express himself in a personal capacity.

“As the people of Mathira, we are not concerned about Muturi’s remarks. Our focus is on development, not politics,” said Wamumbi.

The lawmakers were responding to Muturi’s Sunday press conference when he challenged the government to come clean on a spate of abductions in the country.