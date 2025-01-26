Connect with us

Eugene Wamalwa

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa hails Gachagua-Karua alliance as a step in the right direction

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has congratulated Narc Party leader Martha Karua and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for committing to forging an alliance terming the move a significant step.

Wamalwa said the move by the two leaders marks a decisive shift away from the “politics of hate, division, isolation, and demonization” propagated by their opponents, whom he accused of “preaching water but drinking wine.”

“May the Good Lord renew our strength. We pray today, in the words of Isaiah 40:31, that we may soar on wings like eagles above this retrogressive politics and liberate our nation from the shackles of corruption, tribalism, and punitive taxes and failed policies,” Wamalwa said on Sunday.

Wamalwa criticized President William Ruto’s visit to Western Kenya, saying it was lacking in development initiatives and heavy on divisive rhetoric.

He accused Ruto and his team of preaching unity while inciting divisions, particularly pitting the Western region against the Mount Kenya and Eastern regions.

This comes after Gachagua on Saturday committed to forging an alliance with Karua, promising to rally like-minded leaders behind a coalition aimed at defeating President Ruto.

Speaking while visiting Karua at her rural home in Gichugu, Gachagua noted that, despite being on opposing sides during the 2022 General Election, current circumstances necessitated their collaboration.

“Martha Karua and I were opponents in the last elections, and probably people thought we would never come together. But given where we are as a country, we don’t have a choice. All of us—men and women of integrity who mean well for the country—must unite,” said Gachagua.

Karua commended Gachagua for his courage and resilience in the face of adversity, stating that leadership is about service and prioritizing the needs of the people in every decision.

“I salute your courage and resilience in the face of adversity—qualities that we need as we fulfill our joint commitment to rally leaders from across the nation to address the many challenges facing the people of Kenya,” said Karua.

“I look forward to working with you and wish you well in all your endeavors.”

Gachagua, impeached in October 2024, has intensified tours in the Mount Kenya region to consolidate the vote-rich area ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Since his impeachment, he has focused on uniting the region’s leadership.

Recently, Gachagua declared that he would provide political direction for the Mount Kenya region, fueling speculation about the formation of a new political movement.

It remains unclear whether the former Deputy President will acquire an existing party or register a new political party.

