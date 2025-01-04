Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.



Supporters of the former deputy president, including elected leaders, have recently been referring to themselves as ‘Itungati’, a name given to Mau Mau warriors fighting against the colonialists.



But Wa Iria said the outfit should be investigated as it poses a serious security threat in the Mt Kenya region.

The group, the former governor claimed, has been holding grassroots meetings and using them to intimidate leaders into supporting them while making the ground hostile for those failing to support them.



Wa Iria who was recently appointed the chairperson of Procurement Regulatory Board pointed out that while all Kenyans have the freedom to voice their concerns against the government, they should do so without intimidating others.

He pointed out that the outfit assumes a cultural connotation, yet it’s not registered as a cultural group and seems keen on recruiting members from other parts of the country.



He vowed to invite the President and his deputy into the county, daring those opposed to the Kenya Kwanza government not to interfere with the visit.

The former governor further took a swipe at some local MPs that rubbished his appointment as Ruto’s attempt to appease the region.



Maragua MP Mary Waithera on Tuesday said the appointment of Wa Iria, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Murang’a senator Kembi Gitura would not dent locals’ resolve against the government.



Waithera was speaking during the burial of four children who perished in a house fire, and which was attended by Gachagua.



But Wa Iria wondered why the MP was opposed to the appointments saying even more jobs should be given to locals.

