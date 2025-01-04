Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwangi Wa Iria. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

Published

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Supporters of the former deputy president, including elected leaders, have recently been referring to themselves as ‘Itungati’, a name given to Mau Mau warriors fighting against the colonialists.

But Wa Iria said the outfit should be investigated as it poses a serious security threat in the Mt Kenya region.

The group, the former governor claimed, has been holding grassroots meetings and using them to intimidate leaders into supporting them while making the ground hostile for those failing to support them.

Wa Iria who was recently appointed the chairperson of Procurement Regulatory Board pointed out that while all Kenyans have the freedom to voice their concerns against the government, they should do so without intimidating others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that the outfit assumes a cultural connotation, yet it’s not registered as a cultural group and seems keen on recruiting members from other parts of the country.

He vowed to invite the President and his deputy into the county, daring those opposed to the Kenya Kwanza government not to interfere with the visit.

The former governor further took a swipe at some local MPs that rubbished his appointment as Ruto’s attempt to appease the region.

Maragua MP Mary Waithera on Tuesday said the appointment of Wa Iria, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Murang’a senator Kembi Gitura would not dent locals’ resolve against the government.

Waithera was speaking during the burial of four children who perished in a house fire, and which was attended by Gachagua.

But Wa Iria wondered why the MP was opposed to the appointments saying even more jobs should be given to locals.

About The Author

KNA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken action on extrajudicial killings: Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said. The...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Education, Health Ministries to enroll all students in Taifa Care Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has now directed the Health and Education Ministries to enroll all students in the Taifa Care...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Court halts Bruno Oguda’s appointment as Portland Cement MD

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as Managing Director of East...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah blasts Natembeya over govt abduction claims, calls out Gachagua

Ichung’wah blasted Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10 people killed in accident along Eldoret-Kitale road

The report stated that the driver of the private vehicle heading to Kitale failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the collision.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Make good use of the internet President Ruto’s supporters urge the youth

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, the leaders emphasized that while criticizing the government is acceptable, using social media to incite violence...

24 hours ago