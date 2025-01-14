(VIDEO) Timelapse video captures devastation in Los Angeles Wildfires

Timelapse footage filmed on Friday reveals the devastation wrought by the Palisades and Eaton fires, with smoke billowing over the city and flames illuminating the night sky.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
World
The country is in the grip of a heatwave that began on Saturday and is expected to last 10 days. Temperatures were set to...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Climate change and land-use change are projected to make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a global increase of...