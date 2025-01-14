Connect with us

(VIDEO) Timelapse video captures devastation in Los Angeles Wildfires

Timelapse footage filmed on Friday reveals the devastation wrought by the Palisades and Eaton fires, with smoke billowing over the city and flames illuminating the night sky.

