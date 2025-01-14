Connect with us

(VIDEO) No livestock farmer will be coerced to vaccinate their cattle: Kagwe

NATIONAL NEWS

No livestock farmer will be coerced to vaccinate their cattle: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has pledged to address misconceptions surrounding the government’s flagship cattle vaccination project through...

2 mins ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Agriculture is boring, I will make it cool for the youth: CS nominee Kagwe

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Mutahi Kagwe highlighted the sector’s declining fortunes, coupled with outdated operational methods, as key factors discouraging...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Agriculture is boring, I will make it cool for the youth: CS nominee Kagwe

Kagwe also outlined plans to streamline access to land, a critical agricultural asset, by leasing government land and fostering public-private partnerships.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula declines bid to cross examine Agriculture CS Nominee Kagwe

Wetangula stated that the request by Aura a member of the public, through his advocate Harrison Kinyanjui lacked a legal foundation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maria Sarungi rules out police involvement in her abduction. Here is why

Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto affirms commitment to work with all Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – President William Ruto on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to working with all Kenyans to unite the country and uplift...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges KCSE candidates to utilize new mid-year exams to boost grades

President Ruto highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to poor performance or unforeseen occurrences.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Head of Government Delivery Service Peter Mbae Resigns Citing Frustrations

He previously served as Secretary for Investments Promotion in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

24 hours ago