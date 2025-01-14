(VIDEO) No livestock farmer will be coerced to vaccinate their cattle: Kagwe

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has pledged to address misconceptions surrounding the government’s flagship cattle vaccination project through...
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Mutahi Kagwe highlighted the sector’s declining fortunes, coupled with outdated operational methods, as key factors discouraging...
Kagwe also outlined plans to streamline access to land, a critical agricultural asset, by leasing government land and fostering public-private partnerships.
Wetangula stated that the request by Aura a member of the public, through his advocate Harrison Kinyanjui lacked a legal foundation.
Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – President William Ruto on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to working with all Kenyans to unite the country and uplift...
President Ruto highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring no student is left behind due to poor performance or unforeseen occurrences.
He previously served as Secretary for Investments Promotion in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.