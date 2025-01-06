(VIDEO) Billy Mwangi’s family speaks after 15-day abduction ordeal

Popular
Senator Methu writes to Kingi to convene special sitting to address forced disappearances, abductions
Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights.
AIK particularly expressed concern over refusal by authorities to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of those abducted.
The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...
Omar, who now faces four charges—including abduction, gang rape, and conspiracy to commit a felony—is also wanted by DCI Jomvu on allegations of torture.
Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Pastoralists Parliamentary group are demanding the Inspector General Japhet Koome to release former South C MCA Osman Khalif whom...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Four officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested in investigations...