Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(VIDEO) Billy Mwangi’s family speaks after 15-day abduction ordeal

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Methu writes to Kingi to convene special sitting to address forced disappearances, abductions

Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights.

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atheists denounce abductions of individuals linked to AI-generated misinformation

AIK particularly expressed concern over refusal by authorities to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of those abducted.

December 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

November 22, 2024

County News

Prime suspect in Mombasa blogger’s assault charged with gang rape

Omar, who now faces four charges—including abduction, gang rape, and conspiracy to commit a felony—is also wanted by DCI Jomvu on allegations of torture.

November 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I don’t have a name of anyone who was abducted: Ruto

Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry...

August 30, 2024

Top stories

Pastrolist MPs issue ultimatum for release of Former MCA claiming abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Pastoralists Parliamentary group are demanding the Inspector General Japhet Koome to release former South C MCA Osman Khalif whom...

November 15, 2023

Kenya

5 more officers from defunct DCI Special Unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested...

October 27, 2022

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI special unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Four officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested in investigations...

October 22, 2022