Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Mutahi Kagwe highlighted the sector’s declining fortunes, coupled with outdated operational methods, as key factors discouraging youth from embracing agriculture.

“Agriculture, for the youth, must be exciting. As it stands, it’s too ordinary and boring. Youth will not engage in the sector the way it is structured today. It needs to be something more exciting, involving technology and new ways of doing things,” Kagwe stated.