Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trump’s favoured style of bluster and threats against foreign leaders already seems to have paid off in helping to craft a peace deal, however shaky, in Gaza/White House

World

US suspends tariffs after Colombia agrees to deportation flights

Donald Trump had ordered 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods after its president barred two US military deportation flights from landing in the country on Sunday.

Published

The US will not go ahead with tariffs on Colombia, after Bogota agreed to accept – without restrictions – deported migrants, the White House says.

Donald Trump had ordered 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods after its president barred two US military deportation flights from landing in the country on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had initially responded by saying his country would accept repatriated citizens on “civilian planes, without treating them like criminals”.

A White House statement says Colombia has now agreed to accept migrants arriving on US military aircraft “without limitation or delay”. Colombia said a dialogue would be maintained to “guarantee the dignity of our citizens”.

The White House has hailed the agreement with Colombia as a victory for Trump’s hard-line approach, after the country’s two leaders traded threats on social media on Sunday.

Colombia’s foreign ministry said it had “overcome the impasse” with the US just hours after Petro published a lengthy post on X condemning what he called Trump’s “blockade”.

Petro had earlier denied entry to US military deportation flights, saying that migrants should be returned “with dignity and respect”.

In response, Trump announced “urgent and decisive retaliatory measures” in a post on his social media site Truth Social, including tariffs and visa sanctions.

Petro responded on X with a post announcing his own tariffs and celebrating Colombia’s heritage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Your blockade does not scare me, because Colombia, besides being the country of beauty, is the heart of the world,” he said.

Within hours, the two sides appeared to have resolved the row, and the White House said Columbia had agreed to “all of President Trump’s demands”.

Trump’s proposed tariffs had been “fully drafted” and would still be implemented if Colombia does not honour this agreement, according to the White House.

Trump had also announced visa sanctions and enhanced inspections on Colombians at the border. These will remain in place “until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned”, the White House said.

Colombia’s foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said the country would “continue to receive Colombians who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions, as citizens subject to rights”.

Petro’s presidential plane has been prepared to facilitate the return of the Colombians who would have arrived in the country earlier on the blocked military flights, he added.

Murillo will travel to Washington for high-level meetings in the coming hours, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The feud between the two nations came after Trump’s administration vowed to carry out “mass deportations”. The president signed multiple executive orders related to immigration on his first day in office.

Some of Trump’s executive orders were signed with the aim of expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ability to arrest and detain unlawful migrants on US soil.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Federal agents conducted “targeted” immigration arrests in Chicago on Sunday, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

The agents were accompanied by the newly appointed “border czar” Tom Homan, US officials told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Homan said Congress should increase funding for the border effort, which included a need for 100,000 beds in migrant detention centres.

On Thursday, the US Congress passed the Laken Riley Act, which will greatly expand immigration authorities’ power to detain migrants.

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the bill represents a “fundamental erosion of civil rights”.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trump orders pause on most of existing U.S. foreign aid

For exceptions, the guidance allows foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel to continue and allows emergency food assistance and "legitimate expenses incurred prior...

2 hours ago

World

1,500 active-duty troops headed to US-Mexico border

Trump's order comes as US officials announce the deployment of additional active duty troops to the border, and as processes that allow swift deportations...

4 days ago

World

Trump Orders Immediate End to LGBTQ Programs, Diversity Staff Placed on Leave

On his first day back in office, Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ+ rights and issued new policies recognizing only two genders while...

5 days ago

Top stories

Trump Sworn in for Historic Second Term, Unveils Sweeping Policy Agenda

Among those in attendance were business magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet. Musk, who...

7 days ago

World

Trump plan to deport migrants a ‘disgrace’, says Pope

Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill".

7 days ago

Fifth Estate

Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his "Make America Great Again" rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and...

1 week ago

World

Trump promises blizzard of executive orders on first day of presidency

He is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions on Monday. This would include executive orders, which are legally-binding, and other presidential directives...

1 week ago

Top stories

TikTok goes offline in the US hours before ban due to come in

A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning "you can't use TikTok for now".

January 19, 2025