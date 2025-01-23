UN Hosts Spring Festival in Nairobi, Showcasing Global Cultural Unity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24—The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese New Year, underscoring the role of cultural exchange in fostering global unity.

The event, co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and China Media Group (CMG), brought together diplomats, government officials, and members of the international community to mark the beginning of the Year of the Wood Snake.

UNON Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura emphasized the significance of the Lunar New Year in promoting cross-cultural understanding.

“On behalf of the UN family in Kenya, I pray that this new year brings us the wisdom and discernment needed to address the challenges we face as a global community,” she said, noting that such celebrations strengthen international cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening its ties with Kenya and the broader international community. Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan speaks during the Spring Festival celebrations at the UN headquarters in Nairobi on January 22, 2025.

“As the 18th ambassador to Kenya, I will work alongside my team and our Kenyan counterparts to enhance our traditional friendship and expand cooperation across various sectors,” she said.

The event featured an array of Chinese cultural showcases, including acrobatic performances, traditional calligraphy, Chinese cuisine, and fashion displays. Attendees included senior government officials, diplomats, university students, and faculty members, reflecting the growing appreciation of cultural diversity within the UN framework.

Bangura highlighted that the Spring Festival was officially inscribed by UNESCO on December 4, 2024, as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. She underscored the role of multilateral institutions in promoting cultural diplomacy, noting that the festival’s universal themes of renewal, peace, and harmony align with the UN’s mission of global solidarity.

Kenya’s Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Jane Makori, echoed these sentiments, describing the Chinese New Year as a celebration that transcends cultural boundaries. “This festival has always brought together people from diverse backgrounds, fostering mutual respect and strengthening global partnerships,” she said.

Ambassador Guo emphasized that the New Year offers an opportunity to “inject new momentum into global growth and prosperity.” She described the festival as an important moment for family reunions and cultural reflection, serving as a window for the world to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese traditions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Artists perform during the Spring Festival celebrations at the UN headquarters in Nairobi on January 22, 2025, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Chinese New Year.

The UNON celebrations, held ahead of the official Lunar New Year on February 10, aligned with the UN’s tradition of recognizing major cultural festivals. The UN Secretary-General is expected to issue a statement marking the occasion.

Attendees were treated to performances by martial artists and opera performers from China’s Henan province, who showcased traditional Chinese games and artistic expressions. Bangura reflected on the symbolic meaning of the Year of the Wood Snake, describing it as a call for “wisdom, strategy, and growth.”

Makori extended Kenya’s best wishes to the Chinese people, affirming that the festival’s themes of renewal and resilience serve as an inspiration for tackling global challenges.

With UNESCO now recognizing the Spring Festival as an official floating holiday in the UN calendar, its significance as a symbol of unity continues to grow on the global stage.