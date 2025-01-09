UK calls for ‘swift and transparent’ probe into abductions in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The United Kingdom has urged Kenya to carry out “swift and transparent” investigations into the recent spate of alleged abductions and enforced disappearances in the country.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, made the call while welcoming the safe return of five Kenyans who went missing late last year.

Wigan emphasized that addressing these incidents would demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to human rights as it assumes its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“Swift and transparent investigations into reported abductions will demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to fundamental rights, as it takes up its seat on the UN Human Rights Council,” he stated Thursday.

Although senior Kenyan officials, including President William Ruto, have denied state involvement in the abductions, many cases have been attributed to state security agencies.

The incidents have also sparked a political blame game, with leaders accusing each other of responsibility.

A faction of President Ruto’s allies has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating the kidnappings to gain sympathy.

Others have suggested that some victims staged their own abductions, claims that have further fueled controversy.

On Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin failed to honor court summons to shed light on the disappearances.

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye warned that IG Kanja would face immediate sentencing for contempt of court if he failed to appear on January 27.

Justice Mwamuye added that DCI Amin would also risk sentencing but would first be allowed to mitigate.

Among the released individuals is Gideon Kibet, a silhouette cartoonist whose caricatures of President Ruto gained widespread attention last November.

Kibet was abducted in Nairobi on December 24, 2024, shortly after meeting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. His family confirmed his safe return on Monday, noting he had traveled back to Nakuru.

On social media platform X, Kibet recounted being abandoned in Vihiga County around 3 a.m., where he sought refuge at a local “disco matanga” before securing a bus ride home.

Four other individuals were also freed on Monday, including college student Billy Mwangi, Kibet’s brother Rony Kiplangat, content creator Bernard Kavuli, and Peter Muteti.

The abductees reported being released in various locations, including Machakos, Kitale, and Nairobi’s city center, many of them visibly shaken and frail. One individual who is believed to have been picked by individuals believed to be state agents is still missing.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised alarm over the growing number of enforced disappearances, documenting 82 cases since June 2024, with 29 people still missing.

President Ruto has faced mounting pressure to address the crisis.

During a recent funeral in Bungoma County, Ruto directed the National Police Service to investigate the cases and provide answers to the affected families. “The National Police Service, being an independent body, is responsible for conducting investigations into these incidents,” he stated.

Human rights organizations have strongly condemned the abductions and demanded accountability from both security forces and political leaders.

The unexplained nature of the incidents has raised questions about the involvement of state and non-state actors.

